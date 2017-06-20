* Many high-cost projects unnecessary if climate targets met
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 21 Oil giants including Exxon Mobil
and Royal Dutch Shell risk spending more than a
third of their budgets by 2025 on oil and gas projects that will
not be feasible if international climate targets are to be met,
a thinktank says.
More than $2 trillion of planned investments in oil and gas
projects by 2025 risk becoming redundant if governments stick to
targets to lower carbon emissions to limit global warming to 2
degrees celsius, according to a report by the Carbon Tracker
thinktank and a group of institutional investors.
The report analysed the costs of oil and gas projects
planned for approval by 69 companies into 2025. It then compared
their carbon intensity to targets needed to meet the 2 degree
limit set by the 2015 Paris agreement, which would lead to a
decline in fossil fuel consumption.
According to the report, Exxon, the world's top
publicly-traded oil and gas company, risks spending up to half
its budget on new fields that will not be needed. Shell and
France's Total would see up to 40 percent of their
budgets outside the limits.
Fossil fuel companies have come under growing pressure from
investors to reduce carbon emissions and increase transparency
over future investments.
Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, one of the
authors of the report, said last week it had wound down
investments in six companies, including Exxon, that it says
violate the Paris climate agreement.
The world's top fossil fuel companies have voiced support
for the Paris agreement reached by nearly 200 countries. Many of
them have urged governments to impose a tax on carbon emissions
to support cleaner sources of energy such as gas.
President Donald Trump said this month he would withdraw the
United States from the Paris accord which he said would
undermine the U.S. economy and weaken American national
sovereignty.
The report gave the example of five of the most expensive
projects, including the extension of the giant Kashagan field in
Kazakhstan and the Bonga Southwest and Bonga North in Nigeria,
which will not be needed within the 2 degree scenario.
Around two thirds of the potential oil and gas production
which is surplus to requirements under the 2 degree scenario is
controlled by the private sector, "demonstrating how the risk is
skewed towards listed companies rather than national oil
companies," the report said.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's national oil company
Aramco, widely considered the lowest cost oil producer in the
world, would only see up to 10 percent of its production
uneconomical under the carbon emissions scenario, the report
said.
The report's authors said their discussions with oil
companies had shown they wanted to remain flexible to respond to
future developments and possible changes in the oil price.
International oil companies including Shell and BP have
rejected the idea that some of their assets could end up
redundant, saying the reserves they hold are too small to be
affected by any long-term decline in demand.
