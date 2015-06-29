(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, June 29 Petty legal filings.
Diversionary ballot measures. Counting abstentions as no votes.
These are just some of the tactics U.S. oil companies used this
spring to quash efforts by investors to win the right to
nominate climate experts for board seats.
Led by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and proposed
at 75 U.S. companies in various industries this year, the
so-called proxy access measure would give investor groups who
own 3 percent of a company for more than three years the right
to nominate directors. At the 19 oil and gas companies targeted,
the aim was to demand more accountability on global warming.
While the non-binding measure passed at two-thirds of all
the companies targeted, and at 15 of the 19 energy companies,
some took unusual steps to block it. Oilfield services provider
Nabors Industries Ltd, for example, counted non-votes
from brokers as votes against the proposal. Still, the measure
passed at Nabors, which didn't respond to requests for comment.
Shale oil company Pioneer Natural Resources Co filed
a last-minute counterproposal calling for a higher ownership
threshold of 5 percent, which institutional investors say is
much harder to obtain. Pioneer said it gave shareholders extra
time to vote. Stringer's proposal failed.
Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp tried to
block the proposal by arguing the New York City pension funds
behind it had not shown proof of owning their shares for a full
year. The proposal passed at Chevron and narrowly failed at
Exxon.
The 15 victories at energy companies show that investors
think the companies must do more to address climate change risks
- which range from shortages of water needed for drilling to
hefty carbon taxes governments could impose on fossil fuel
producers, fund managers said.
"ExxonMobil received this (proxy access) proposal due to its
exposure to risk related to climate change," James Andrus, a
representative from Calpers, told Exxon's annual meeting.
The outcome also shows companies miscalculated the
groundswell of support for more climate accountability ahead of
the U.N. conference on global warming in December, fund managers
said.
A simple majority was needed for the non-binding proposal to
pass. Of the 19 targeted energy companies, all opposed the
measure, except for shale oil producers Apache Corp and
Whiting Petroleum Corp.. The other two companies where
the measure failed were Cabot Oil and Gas Corp and Noble
Energy Inc.
'PETTY LEGAL ACTIONS'
Stringer characterized Chevron and Exxon's maneuvers as
"petty legal actions" in a statement made in February. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission sided with New York.
Because the measures are non-binding, corporate boards can
either ignore the results of the votes or decide to change their
bylaws.
While most companies say their boards' nominating committees
are best suited to pick nominees for director, energy companies
in particular likely do not want the type of board candidates
that labor pension funds might promote, said Erik Gordon,
clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan's
Ross School of Business.
"Companies fear that the nominees will be single issue
candidates who focus solely on a labor or environmental issue
such as executive compensation or global warming," said Gordon.
"In fact, the Comptroller's office has targeted companies that
it feels have done too little to address climate change, and
that frightens energy companies."
Steven Mueller, chief executive officer of Southwestern
Energy Co, told Reuters that his board opposed the proxy
access proposal because Southwestern was unfairly targeted
because it produces oil and natural gas. The proposal passed at
Southwestern.
"We didn't believe it was a governance issue," said Mueller,
who said Southwestern's board is working on how to respond to
the proposal.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; editing by Terry Wade and John
Pickering.)