OSLO Feb 24 India's Rajendra Pachauri stepped down on Tuesday as chair of the U.N. panel of climate scientists, the United Nations said in a statement.

Pachauri, chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), pulled out of an IPCC meeting in Kenya this week after Indian police started an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against him.

Pachauri has denied the allegations, according to a court order.

Pachauri has also suffered cardiac problems.

(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alison Williams)