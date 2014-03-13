(Changes Kiribati to Tuvalu throughout. Changes "agriculture
By Stian Reklev
ULAN BATOR, March 12 Tiny Pacific island
nations, among those hardest hit by climate change, are being
outmuscled by larger states in the race to get U.N. funds
earmarked for climate change adaptation, Tuvalu's minister of
natural resources said on Wednesday.
At a meeting in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator where
land-locked developing countries and small island states debated
how to ensure future food security amid hotter weather and
rising sea-levels, Tuvalu Natural Resources Minister Elisala
Pita slammed the U.N.'s funding mechanisms.
"They promise a lot of funding, but the criteria to access
them are so complicated, and we lack the capacity," he told
Reuters.
The low-lying South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu is one
of the countries most vulnerable to rising waters and other
climate change effects.
Pita said some regional organisations with the expertise to
assist in attaining funds prioritise "big staff with big
salaries", meaning some funds never reached where they were
meant to.
Most Pacific island states get funds from richer nations or
multilateral development banks to deal with impacts from climate
change, such as coastal erosion and salinisation.
But assistance from earmarked funds such as the U.N. Kyoto
Protocol Adaptation Fund was not forthcoming, Pita said.
"We can talk all day about climate impacts, but what can we
do without financial support?" he asked.
The meeting took place as delegates from nearly 200 nations
met in Bonn to discuss a new international treaty to cut
greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say cause global
warming, and secure funding for adversely impacted poor
countries.
They hope to agree a pact in Paris in December 2015, but the
Bonn meeting has been bogged down in squabbling over procedural
issues, blocking progress.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Michael Perry)