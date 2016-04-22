Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative for Climate Change of China, arrives for a meeting at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

People wear masks while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong, during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

UNITED NATIONS China, one of the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, pledged on Friday to ratify the Paris deal to slow climate change by September, China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Friday.

"We will make early accession to the Paris agreement. China will finalize domestic legal procedures on its accession before the G20 Hangzhou summit in September this year," Gaoli told a signing ceremony for the Paris deal at the United Nations.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Louis Charbonneau)