UNITED NATIONS, April 22 China, one of the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, pledged on Friday to ratify the Paris deal to slow climate change by September, a senior Chinese envoy said on Friday.

"We will make early accession to the Paris agreement. China will finalize domestic legal procedures on its accession before the G20 Hangzhou summit in September this year," Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative for Climate Change of China, told a signing ceremony for the Paris deal at the United Nations. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Louis Charbonneau)