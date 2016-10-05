UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
WASHINGTON Oct 5 President Barack Obama is set to make a statement on the Paris climate accord at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)