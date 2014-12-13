NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - "You know,
humans do not understand that unless I am there to hold on to
the soil, you will not be there either," the tree tells the
mountain.
"Yes, but ... villagers demand a road, the politician pushes
for it and they cut parts of me and cut you and your folks too,
and then there is a landslide!" replies the mountain.
This unusual dialogue is heard by several thousand people
tuned to Venval Vani, a community radio station based in Chamba,
Uttarakhand, the north Indian state devastated by severe
flooding in 2013.
Venval Vani began broadcasting programmes on the environment
and climate change in June this year, the first anniversary of
the torrential rains that caused landslides and flash floods in
and around the Himalayan town of Kedarnath.
The disaster swept away entire villages, killed more than
5,000 people and forced the evacuation of more than 100,000
others.
The radio programme "Nau Par Vikaas Ka" ("In the Name of
Development") is one of several that now aim to raise awareness
of ways to minimise the risks associated with the most severe
impacts of climate change.
Elsewhere in Uttarakhand, on Kumaon Vani Community Radio, a
talk show called "Bajauni Dhura Thandho Paani" ("Large-leaf
Trees and Cold Water") addresses deforestation and its effect on
water supplies.
The programme's title refers to the local belief that the
best source of sweet cold water is near the base of certain
trees.
"These trees, such as oak, rhododendron and the kharsu (an
endemic species), are primarily responsible for groundwater
recharging, but they are fast vanishing, being cut, whether for
timber or for so-called 'developmental works' such as roads or
tourist resorts," said Harish Bisht, programme head at Kumaon
Vani.
PUSH TO END DAMAGING CUSTOMS
Venu Arora of Ideosync Media, which provided environmental
training for programme makers at six community radio stations in
Uttarakhand, supported by funding from the U.S.-based Ford
Foundation, said rising population means old ways of doing
things are having an ever higher environmental cost in the
region.
"There are damaging customs in the hills, which perhaps was
sustainable when the population was much less, but (is) no
longer so," Arora said.
"For instance, whenever there is a wedding in a family,
relatives coming from far and near would bring with them logs as
part of their custom. Now people listening to the various
community radios across the state are trying to do away with
this," Arora said.
The programmes generally start with a general overview of
the topic, followed by experts discussing specific issues and
then a segment in which listeners can phone in, Bisht said.
Heads of the radio stations trained by Ideosync Media say the
Kedarnath catastrophe has given them a reason to devote
programmes exclusively to climate change, forest degradation and
disasters.
LISTENER DEMAND
"There is a growing demand for such programmes," said Ravi
Gossain, the head of Venval Vani. "Our listeners have been
insisting that knowledge regarding climate change and
environment must be disseminated."
"We see the disasters around us, we suffer big and small
landslides daily," said Gauri Negi, a listener, during a
discussion with other callers to the programme. "We know why
these happen, but there was no platform for such an open
discussion. Now... we feel empowered."
Ideosync's training of broadcasters included education on
everything from forest rules and regulations to mining laws,
disaster preparedness and water conservation, said Leonea
Fernandez, a programme officer at the media group.
Listeners have not taken the new programming's messages
without some pushback, however, Gossain said.
"People demand that we should tell them about climate change
and environmental science and good practices. But they also need
roads. Every village demands roads right where they are. This
means felling trees, and that is creating (the conditions for)
disaster," he said.
But the programming is generating enthusiasm among its
audience. Gossain remembers one listener, Harish Kothari, who
afterward offered to write scripts for the programmes and has
now completed half a dozen which are being reviewed by the
station.
Govind Bisht, a regular listener of "Nau Par Vikas", says
the message of the programming is clear.
"The Kedarnath disaster taught us a lesson with a tight slap
to our faces: 'Listen when nature talks!'"
(Reporting by Sujit Chakraborty; editing by Laurie Goering)