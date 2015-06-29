By Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 29 Pink salmon in the Pacific Ocean
face a double threat of acidification linked to greenhouse gas
emissions since it slows their early growth in rivers and
disrupts the chemistry of seawater, a study showed on Monday.
Impacts have in the past been more studied in the seas than
in fresh water. But the Canadian study found that acidification
of rivers could make young pink salmon, the most abundant type
in the Pacific, smaller and more vulnerable to predators by
dampening their ability to smell danger.
Damage done by acidification "in fresh water in pink salmon
could occur in all other salmonids", Colin Brauner, a co-author
at the University of British Columbia, told Reuters. The
findings were published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas caused by burning
fossil fuels, reacts with water to produce a weak acid. That
especially threatens creatures ranging from oysters to lobsters
which find it harder to build protective shells.
An international study in 2013 said acidification of the
oceans was happening at the fastest pace for 55 million years,
because of human greenhouse gas emissions.
In the Canadian experiments, pink salmon grew on average to
only about 32 mm (1.26 inches) after 10 weeks, when raised in
waters with roughly double current carbon dioxide
concentrations, shorter than the 34 mm in waters with current
levels.
The young fish also weighed less and appeared less able to
smell danger. Brauner said it was too early to say if the
disruptions would last into adulthood and mean smaller
commercial catches.
Scientists say is unclear how far salmon, and other marine
life, may adapt or evolve in future generations to cope with
rising levels of carbon dioxide.
