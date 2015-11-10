OSLO Nov 10 Saudi Arabia, the world's largest
crude oil exporter, plans to diversify its economy to help
combat climate change in a strategy that could avoid up to 130
million tonnes of carbon emissions a year by 2030, the
government said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia is one of the last major greenhouse gas
emitters to submit a plan to the United Nations before a summit
in Paris starting on Nov. 30 to rein in greenhouse gas
emissions.
"The actions and plans outlined in this submission seek to
achieve mitigation co-benefits ambitions of up to 130 million
tons of carbon dioxide equivalent avoided by 2030 annually
through contributions to economic diversification and
adaptation," it said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Jason Neely)