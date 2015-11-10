OSLO Nov 10 Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter, plans to diversify its economy to help combat climate change in a strategy that could avoid up to 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year by 2030, the government said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is one of the last major greenhouse gas emitters to submit a plan to the United Nations before a summit in Paris starting on Nov. 30 to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

"The actions and plans outlined in this submission seek to achieve mitigation co-benefits ambitions of up to 130 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent avoided by 2030 annually through contributions to economic diversification and adaptation," it said. (Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Jason Neely)