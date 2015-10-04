* Race wide open after Sierra Leone entered candidate
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 4 Six candidates are vying to become
head of the U.N.'s top authority on climate change science this
week, seeking to narrow down uncertainties about future warming
to guide a trillion-dollar shift to greener energies.
Top scientists - all men - from Austria, Belgium, Sierra
Leone, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States will seek
to become chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) in a vote due on Tuesday at an IPCC meeting in Croatia.
Governments have to pick a successor to Rajendra Pachauri of
India, who quit the Nobel Peace Prize winning panel in February,
after 13 years, when a female researcher in India accused him of
sexual harassment, an allegation he denies.
The outcome of the vote is hard to predict, especially after
Sierra Leone's Ogunlade Davidson, a former IPCC vice-chair,
joined the race in recent weeks, scientists and officials said.
He could be well placed, if developing countries back him in
the one-nation, one-vote election. "He's thrown a wild card into
the race," one scientist said, asking not to be named because of
the sensitivity of the vote.
Rivals include Chris Field of Stanford University and expert
in the impacts of warming, who would be an eloquent advocate of
climate science for Americans if a Republican who doubts that
warming is man-made succeeds President Barack Obama.
Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, an IPCC vice-chair from Belgium
known for an ability to build consensus, was the first candidate
to enter the ring in early 2014.
And there are still many uncertainties about warming.
Governments will meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to agree
ways to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The IPCC reckons that a doubling of the concentration of
carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would drive temperatures up by
between 1.5 and 4.5 degrees Celsius (2.7-8.1 Fahrenheit) - the
lower end is manageable, the upper could be disastrous.
"It would help everyone if we knew better where the real
number is," van Ypersele told Reuters of the IPCC's future. The
IPCC says warming is causing more downpours, heatwaves, floods,
mudslides, desertification and rising sea levels.
Others candidates are Thomas Stocker of Switzerland, who
helped lead the last IPCC report, Nebojsa Nakicenovic, an IPCC
veteran nominated by Austria and Montenegro, and Hoesung Lee of
South Korea, another IPCC vice-chair.
The post lasts 6-8 years to oversee a new report on climate
change after a series in 2013-14 concluded it was at least 95
percent probable that warming has a mainly human cause.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle)