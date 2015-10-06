(updates with interview with Lee)
By Alister Doyle
OSLO Oct 6 South Korea's Hoesung Lee, chosen on
Tuesday to head the U.N.'s panel of climate scientists, favours
wider pricing of carbon dioxide output to curb emissions of the
greenhouse gases the group blames for global warming.
He told Reuters in a telephone interview he would seek to
open the Nobel Peace Prize winning Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC), traditionally led by scientists from
Europe and North America, to experts from around the world.
He added the IPCC would also strive to include more women
scientists in its work, make its science better known and narrow
down uncertainties about the future pace of global warming.
Government representatives meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia,
picked the professor of the economics of climate change to
succeed India's Rajendra Pachauri as chair of the IPCC, whose
findings are the main guide for combating global warming.
IPCC scientists say that warming is causing more heat waves,
downpours and rising sea levels around the world.
Lee, 69, beat five rivals for the job as head of the world's
top authority on climate change, including Belgium's Jean-Pascal
van Ypersele by 78-56 votes in a run-off. He will be chair for
6-8 years to oversee a mammoth report about global warming.
The last IPCC reports in 2013-14 concluded it is 95 percent
probable that human activities, led by the burning of fossil
fuels, are the main cause of warming since 1950. Warming meant
risks of "severe, pervasive and irreversible impacts," it said.
Lee, until now a vice-chair of the IPCC, will be the U.N.'s
top climate scientist when almost 200 nations meet in Paris in
from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, seeking to agree a new global deal to
slow climate change.
Pachauri, who had been due to stand down at the meeting in
Croatia after 13 years, quit early in February after a female
researcher accused him of sexual harassment, a charge he denies.
The IPCC shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with climate
campaigner and former U.S. vice president Al Gore.
Lee said he would not comment on what he called "specific
policy matters" in member states, when asked what he would tell
Republican presidential candidates in the United States, several
of whom doubt that climate change is a major problem.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)