ROME, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Never before
has a single species become the top predator on land and sea,
and human dominance over the natural environment has caused
shifts in world ecosystems unprecedented in the last 500 million
years, researchers said on Tuesday.
Human activity is leading to an international decline in the
variety of plants and animals through extinction, as organisms
not useful to human needs are killed off by ecosystem changes or
over-exploitation, according to a new study.
The biggest immediate losers will be large predators like
tigers and lions while creatures domesticated by humans,
including house cats, will thrive in the new world, said Jan
Zalasiewicz, a professor of palaeobiology at the University of
Leicester in central England, and co-author of the study.
From weather patterns altered by the burning of fossil
fuels, to the loss of biodiversity through logging and
urbanisation, humans are unsustainably exploiting the earth's
natural wealth.
And with new technology, including selective breeding and
genetic modification, humans are now directly altering the
evolution of other species, while also changing patterns in
natural selection by man-made shifts in the environment, the
study said.
Large extinctions or climate shifts are nothing new for the
Earth, evidenced by the ice age and the disappearance of the
dinosaurs, but current environmental changes represent something
different, researchers said.
"Some human-made changes have genuinely not been seen before
on planet Earth," Zalasiewicz told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. The research was published in the academic journal
'The Anthropocene Review' on Monday.
In the past, volcanic eruptions, complex ecological
breakdowns or meteor strikes caused structural changes to the
planet, he said.
In contrast, today's shifts - including climate change,
ocean acidification, and the loss of biodiversity have created a
"new kind of nature", he said.
"Global warming as a phenomenon is just beginning,"
Zalasiewicz said. "Species extinctions and other changes are far
more advanced."
Since 1900, extinction rates for vertebrates have been
between 10 and 100 times higher than normal levels, he said. At
least 468 creatures have been eliminated from the planet since
then, he said, including the Costa Rican golden toad and Yangtze
dolphin.
Human-caused environmental changes have accelerated rapidly
since the end of World War Two, as technology has advanced and
resource use intensified, Zalasiewicz said.
"When global warming really bites, that will rachet up the
changes currently taking place," he said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault by Ros Russell; Please credit the
Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)