LONDON, June 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Politically
fragile countries face breakdown as a result of mounting climate
change pressures, and even stable ones may find coming shocks
too big to manage peacefully, security and development experts
warned.
But work now to protect food security, reshape water sharing
agreements and cut risks from worsening weather disasters could
play a huge role in reducing future conflict and instability,
they said in a report commissioned by G7 governments.
Both at-risk and stable countries would benefit, as they
attempt to deal with problems such as uncontrolled migration,
rising emergency relief bills, and demands for military
assistance in conflict zones, the report said.
"The scale of security risks we're talking about is
potentially enormous," said Dan Smith, a co-author of the report
and head of International Alert, a UK-based peacebuilding
organisation.
The report termed climate change "the ultimate threat
multiplier", and said it should be a top foreign policy priority
for the Group of Seven major industrialised democracies.
As food and water security worsen in many fragile parts of
the world, "you can see the climate thread" in social upheaval
from Egypt's revolution in 2011 to the rise of Boko Haram in
Nigeria, Smith said at a discussion on the report at Britain's
Foreign and Commonwealth Office this week.
SYRIA DROUGHT
The start of Syria's crisis was preceded by a brutal
five-year drought in its main northeastern food-producing
region, the report said.
The loss of crops and animals pushed many rural families to
already overcrowded cities, increasing unemployment, it added.
Lukas Ruttinger, an author of the report from Adelphi, a
German policy thinktank, emphasised that drought was not the
main reason for Syria's crisis.
"We're not saying climate change caused the conflict in
Syria. But it combined with other pressures that a repressive
and non-responsive government was unable to manage," he said.
In Asia, Thailand's severe 2011 floods, which affected 2
million people, came on the heels of years of anti-government
protests. After the disaster many people complained that state
compensation had been unfairly distributed - and the government
eventually fell in a 2013 coup, Ruttinger said.
Looking ahead, regions from the increasingly water-short
Indus River basin in India and Pakistan to states already
afflicted by conflict and poverty, such as Somalia, Afghanistan
and Niger, will probably face some of the biggest risks of
instability, the report noted.
In all of them, "we have to think about this in terms of
managing risk, not solving the problem", Smith said.
The good news, he added, is that many of the elements of
what needs to be done are starting to fall into place. Efforts
to coordinate climate change adaptation, aid and peace-building
efforts are growing, though they are "not systematic", he said.
Maintaining a distinction between financing for climate
change and financing for development "is misleading and
potentially dangerous", he warned, saying climate and
development action must be integrated to be effective.
But many poorer countries want to keep the two types of aid
separate to ensure that rich-country promises to mobilise $100
billion a year in international climate funding - on top of
existing aid flows - are met, the experts said.
Insurance could play some role in reducing risks and
providing stabilising payouts to disaster-hit families, Smith
said. But the cost of providing insurance depends on analysing
risks based on long-term trends, and climate change is bringing
"profound disruption of existing trends", he said.
That could make the cost of providing insurance cover for
some climate risks excessive, the experts said.
CREATIVE THINKING
Innovative thinking could help. A project to negotiate open
border agreements for drought-hit nomadic herders who move from
country to country in Africa's Sahel may ease pressures in the
region's fragile states, said Baroness Joyce Anelay, a minister
at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The project, by French aid group Acting for Life, is
supported by Britain's Department for International Development
through its Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate
Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme.
On a broader scale, reducing climate-related security risks
will require many changes, including better global risk
assessments and support for food security through measures to
build stocks and curb price fluctuations, experts said.
Improving local abilities to cope with climate stresses and
finding ways to defuse water disputes between neighbouring
nations will also be important, the report said.
Water sharing across national borders has in the past been a
shining example of how to build cooperation and head off
disputes, Smith said.
But with populations growing and demand for water rising as
climate change in many cases cuts flows, a process for
renegotiating water deals in line with those shifts is needed,
he said.
Trying to reduce as far as possible the pressures driving
world instability is crucial, Ruttinger said, because "we are
already at the limit of what we can manage".
