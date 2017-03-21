ROME, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Earth's
soils contain more carbon than the planet's atmosphere and
vegetation combined, but are dangerously neglected in the fight
against climate change, Fiji's president told a U.N. conference
on Tuesday.
George Konrote, whose small Pacific nation is threatened by
rising sea levels, warned commitments under the Paris climate
change agreement to limit global temperature rises would be "in
vain" if carbon trapped in the soil was to be released.
"The negative impact on our environment and life as we know
it could be colossal," Konrote told the meeting, held by the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome.
"We cannot afford to neglect a resource that could be our
serious and viable ally against climate change."
Small island developing states are already suffering the
impacts of climate change, including rising seas and more
extreme weather, and have pushed hard for more ambitious
international efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.
Fiji was the first country to ratify the Paris treaty last
year and will preside over the next major U.N. climate change
meeting, known as COP23, in Bonn , Germany in November.
Soil naturally absorbs carbon from the atmosphere through a
process known as sequestration. Besides helping reduce harmful
greenhouse gases, carbon sequestration is a boon for farming.
"Soils with high organic carbon content are likely to be
more fertile and productive, better able to purify water, and
help to increase the resilience of livelihoods to the impacts of
climate change," said the FAO's director general Jose Graziano
da Silva.
But when land is overexploited or degraded, trapped carbon
is released back into the atmosphere, resulting in planet
warming emissions.
About a third of the world's soils are degraded because of
soil erosion - the loss of the topsoil by wind, rain or use of
machinery - contamination and the sprawl of cities.
Reverting the trend is key both to tackling global warming
and to feeding the world's growing population, according to the
FAO.
Konrote called on global governments to support sustainable
soil management practices through policy and investment.
"Let's put back carbon where it belongs, in the soil," he
said.
