OSLO Aug 7 Deep cuts in greenhouse gas
emissions of 40 to 70 percent by mid-century will be needed to
avert the worst of global warming that is already harming all
continents, a draft U.N. report showed.
The 26-page draft, obtained by Reuters on Thursday, sums up
three U.N. scientific reports published over the past year as a
guide for almost 200 governments which are due to agree a deal
to combat climate change at a summit in Paris in late 2015.
It says existing national pledges to restrict greenhouse gas
emissions are insufficient to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, a U.N. ceiling set
in 2010 to limit heatwaves, floods, storms and rising seas.
Average global surface temperatures have already risen by
about 0.8 C (1.4 F) since the Industrial Revolution, the draft
said.
"Deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to limit warming to 2
degrees C ... remain possible, yet will entail substantial
technological, economic, institutional, and behavioural
challenges," according to the draft due for publication in
Copenhagen on Nov. 2 after rounds of editing.
Cuts in greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels,
of between 40 and 70 percent by 2050 would be needed from 2010
levels to give a good chance of staying below 2C, according to
the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft.
Such a shift would also require a tripling or a quadrupling
of the share of low-carbon energies including solar, wind or
nuclear power, it said.
That would be a radical change. Emissions, buoyed by
coal-fuelled industrial growth in emerging economies led by
China and India, rose to 49 billion tonnes in 2010 from 40
billion in 2000.
The IPCC says it is at least 95 percent probable that human
influences are the main cause of climate change, although
opinion polls show that many people doubt such findings and
reckon that natural variations are to blame.
"Human influence on the climate system is clear, and is
estimated to have been the dominant cause of the warming
observed since 1950," the draft says.
The draft Synthesis Report, dated April 21, merges data from
three previous IPCC studies that focused on the science of
climate change, the impacts and possible solutions. It clarifies
many findings but does not include new research.
REVISED
IPCC spokesman Jonathan Lynn said the draft obtained by
Reuters had already "undergone thorough revision since the
authors met at the end of June/beginning of July."
A final draft will be sent to governments at the end of
August, he said, before editing at the Copenhagen meeting from
Oct. 27. It will round off a year-long cycle of IPCC reports
running to thousands of pages by hundreds of experts.
Still, final drafts are often similar to earlier work.
The draft says climate change is causing more heat extremes,
disrupting rainfall, harming many crop yields, causing an
acidification of the oceans and thawing ice in Antarctica and
Greenland that are raising sea levels.
Unchecked climate change was projected to damage economic
growth and can even indirectly increase risks of armed conflict
by aggravating underlying causes such as poverty, it says.
Costs of strong action to cut emissions would slow
consumption growth by a fractional 0.06 percentage point a year
this century from an estimated 1.6 to 3.0 percent, it says.
The IPCC focuses on consumption, which is gross domestic
product minus investments, in case big investments are needed to
shift from fossil fuels to renewable energies. That could stoke
GDP and give a misleading impression of economic benefits.
The IPCC says it is impossible to compare costs and benefits
of action for any given temperature level. Many factors are hard
to quantify - a shift from fossil fuels, for instance, could
curb health bills by reducing air pollution.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)