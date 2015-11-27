BARCELONA, Nov 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - African
governments will push hard at U.N. climate talks over the next
two weeks to right what they see as a global wrong that is now
becoming starker: a drought of financial support to help the
people who are bearing the brunt of a warming planet.
As negotiations on a new deal to tackle climate change start
in Paris on Sunday, millions of Africans are going hungry due to
the combined impacts of a strong El Nino weather pattern and
longer-term climate shifts, with drought and floods affecting
Ethiopia, Somalia and Zimbabwe, to name but a few places.
In West Africa, creeping deserts and rising seas are
increasingly driving people from their homes to migrate to other
parts of the politically volatile region - and in some cases
north towards Europe.
Yet money to help vulnerable people cope with climate
pressures has not been forthcoming from international donors in
anything like the amounts experts say are needed.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said this week that
African governments would come to Paris "thinking about the very
clear justice issues that are very much present around climate
change".
"Any African leader will tell you that they've had very
little role in putting the carbon in the air that's currently
(there) but that they suffer most from the impacts of climate
change: extreme weather events, the loss of arable land," he
told journalists.
A recent report from the bank found that, without
development that helps countries prepare for climate change, 43
million more people in sub-Saharan Africa - mostly in Ethiopia,
Nigeria, Tanzania, Angola and Uganda - could fall into extreme
poverty by 2030 due to lower crop yields, higher food prices and
adverse health effects linked to climate change.
Despite these risks, funding for adaptation measures -
including protecting infrastructure, growing hardier crops,
building storm shelters, resettling at-risk families and issuing
weather warnings - accounts for less than a fifth of total
international funding for climate action.
The rest is spent on curbing greenhouse gas emissions by
boosting renewable energy use and energy efficiency.
'WILD WEST'
Only around $10 billion per year has been flowing to
developing nations to enable them to adapt to climate pressures,
recent figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development (OECD) and the Climate Policy Initiative show.
Counting only grants and cheap loans, the amount falls to $5
billion or less, aid agencies say.
In research issued this week, the AdaptationWatch group of
think tanks and universities said that of the $10 billion OECD
countries claimed as aid for adaptation in 2012, close to 80
percent was not explicitly related to adaptation.
"Over its two decades of growth, climate finance has
effectively been a 'Wild West' frontier, without laws or
functioning systems of justice," the report said.
Climate aid experts say tens of billions of dollars are
already needed each year to keep people safe from harm, an
amount that could rise to hundreds of billions in the coming
decades if governments do not step up efforts to keep global
warming below 2 degrees Celsius.
"We are realising that adaptation is in crisis," said Seyni
Nafo, spokesperson for the negotiating group of African
countries at the U.N. climate talks.
For that reason, the Africa Group wants a decision in Paris
that at least $32 billion per year will flow to the developing
world for adaptation by 2020.
That would be about a third of the annual $100 billion rich
governments have promised to mobilise from various sources by
that date, or roughly three to four times what is spent on
adaptation now.
"We believe that is a realistic demand," Malian official
Nafo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Paris.
Many aid groups and some developing countries want climate
finance to be split equally between adaptation and emissions
reduction activities, but Nafo said that would be difficult
"realistically and politically".
Thanks to the OECD numbers, the Africa Group's position may
have a sympathetic ear in some wealthy government offices.
Washington, for example, is said not to oppose the proposal,
but officials are still doing the maths.
POST-2020 GUARANTEE
After 2020, when the new global deal due to emerge from
Paris would take effect, developing countries want a guarantee
that climate finance will rise steadily and predictably from a
floor of $100 billion a year. But that is far from being agreed.
The Africa Group hopes rich nations will consent to outline
short-term finance commitments every two to three years from
2020 - but is not demanding specific numbers now.
"(It is) so we can at least have some expectation or early
signal as to the level of climate finance that is going to be
disbursed," Nafo said. "We just don't want to let everyone off
the hook after 2020."
Reviews of finance are also needed to clarify the gap
between what is needed and what is being paid out, and then to
work out how that gap could be bridged, he added.
Mohamed Adow, Christian Aid's senior climate change advisor,
said providing finance, technology and other support to help
poorer countries adapt to a changing climate would help them
develop in a clean and sustainable way, lowering emissions.
"But that support needs to be put on the table in Paris," he
said in a statement on Friday.
