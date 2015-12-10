* Beach tourism important to Senegal's economy
* Erosion affects other West African coastal states
* Recovering lost beaches possible, but costly
By Makini Brice
SALY, Senegal, Dec 10 The European winter is the
high season for tourism in Senegal as visitors flock to its sea
and sun to escape the cold, yet since last year the doors of the
luxury Hotel Espadon have been closed.
Its swimming pool has turned a swampy green. The skeletons
of old parasols poke out from the sand and the sea gnaws at the
foundations of its pretty beachfront rooms.
The problem is not high prices or mismanagement but coastal
erosion that is blighting the West African country's coast.
The Atlantic has washed away beaches, forcing hotels to make
a drastic choice: save their property by building sea walls that
block the view or let the water rise and risk losing everything.
"Every day I receive tourists who come to see if it's true
what they say about the Hotel Espadon's current state," said
Sonore Khadim Tall, the building's superintendent. "They can't
believe their eyes and some of them even cry."
As a Paris summit focuses on climate change it is tempting
to place the whole blame for Senegal's erosion on rising sea
levels but reckless building on beaches compounds the problem,
said Papa Goumbo Lo, head of Senegal's national institute for
scientific research.
The problem arises when builders construct too close to the
beach or extract coastal sand for projects, exacerbating erosion
and rendering buildings vulnerable to tides.
POSTCARD OF BEACH
Tourism accounts for 11 percent of Senegal's economy, but
over time erosion could affect the country as a whole, given
that two thirds of the population live in the coastal region
around the capital Dakar.
Other countries in the region are affected. Gambia's 15
coastal hotels are at risk due to erosion. Nigeria's environment
ministry has launched a programme to fight erosion and Ghana,
which has 1 million annual visitors, has built a 30-km sea wall.
Around 1 million people also visit Senegal every year and in
2014 the government set itself the goal of tripling that number.
Saly, where the Espadon is located, is one of the country's
biggest tourist hubs but risks missing out. Since 2010, the town
50 km (32 miles) southeast of Dakar has lost 30 metres of beach.
Ousmane Diop, head of environment and client relations at
the nearby Filaos Hotel, said visitors who return to the hotel
these days are drawn by loyalty to the staff rather than the
beach.
Only a postcard of the beach remains and the water is
accessible across a ramp beside a sea wall.
"If we hadn't built the wall, the ocean would have been in
the restaurant," Diop said, pointing at an open-air dining area
with a sea view.
MAN DESTROYS NATURE
Tourism in West Africa has already been hit by perceptions
of insecurity in countries like Mali, where Islamist militants
attacked a luxury hotel on Nov. 20, and disease, after Ebola
killed thousands in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Senegal tried to offset the problem in May by scrapping visa
requirements and halving airfare taxes.
But numbers from the World Travel and Tourism Council show
visits have been flat this year compared to last year and
tourism employees in Saly say their numbers are down. Many
hotels along the coast closed early last season.
Ibou Sakro Thiandoum, president of Saly's natural resource
commission, called for greater central government action,
saying, "We are orphans here."
For his part, Ernest Dione, national coordinator for the
Ministry of the Environment, defended government initiatives,
pointing to its study on erosion and an emergency action plan.
It is possible to recover lost beaches through the use of
wave breakers and other tools but it is expensive, Lo said.
The work has started in Saly, where boulders line the shore
to break waves. Some beaches have already been recovered but the
process stands incomplete for lack of funds.
These initiatives are inadequate and to solve the problem
beach homes responsible for erosion in the town should be torn
down, said Ousmane Diouf, an artist at the Filaos hotel.
"As long as man destroys nature, he destroys himself," he
said.
