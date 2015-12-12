PARIS Dec 13 At the end of bargaining, when the
last bracketed differences in diplomatic language were
[glossed over], the global climate accord
that emerged from two weeks of talks in Paris proved to be a
very a la carte deal.
The intentional flexibility of the Paris agreement was
constructed not only to accommodate the diversity of 195
national interests. It had to compensate for its limited legal
authority with enough aspirational language to send governments
away confident that a global turn from fossil fuels to cleaner
energy sources was inevitable.
"You cannot always press the parties to do something on your
own terms," U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told Reuters in
an interview just hours before the agreement was adopted but not
in serious doubt.
"Just motivate the parties so that they do it in their own
way."
Most countries in Paris accept that they face a wicked
problem in trying to stop rising global temperatures. With some
exceptions, there is a willingness to get off dirty energy
sources, though many will still need to burn a lot of coal for
quite a while. All know it will take billions of dollars to get
there.
What no one wanted to accept was an onerous collection of
international rules dictating how they do it.
The final accord therefore repeatedly "invites," "urges,"
"requests" and "further requests" countries to take action. The
most ambitious goals - such as holding the increase in global
temperatures to 1.5 Celsius degrees above pre-industrial levels
- are aspirational, requiring belief that technologies yet to be
invented will offer a realistic route to achieving them.
Ban called the coming together in Paris "the apex of
multilateralism." And while he said the U.N. will actively
encourage implementation of the deal, the real action on climate
change has clearly moved to the national and local level, where
hard strategic choices lie ahead for governments, big business
executives and energy start-ups alike.
"This text will send signals to civil society, consumers and
businesses," said Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Director of the
Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research as he mulled the
prospects for the world to reach the 1.5 degree Celsius target
someday. "It will be up to business, consumers, citizens and
particularly investors to finish the job."
A SHIFT UNDERWAY
By almost all estimates, the transition to a low carbon
economy will need to summon trillions of dollars for investment
in renewable energies, conservation and subsidies for those new
sources to compete with fossil fuels.
The shift is already underway. Coal prices have collapsed in
the developed world, pressured by tough pollution regulations as
well as newly abundant natural gas supplies. The last deep pit
coal mines in Britain - birthplace of the fossil fuel-driven
Industrial Revolution - are closing, and the price of energy
produced from solar panels is falling.
"From now, on, the smart money will no longer go into fossil
fuels, but into cleaner energy, smarter cities, and more
sustainable land use," said Felipe Calderon, former President of
Mexico, one of the world's biggest oil producers.
Now chair of the Global Commission on the Economy and
Climate, Calderon argued that governments must turn their
commitments in Paris into policy, adding that they will find
"these actions are also in their economic self-interest."
With some passionate exceptions, civil society groups also
appeared energized by the Paris deal. Many chose to see a
half-full version of the text, vowing to seize the spirit of
Paris to step up a global movement to get investors to divest
their holdings from fossil fuel companies.
"Since pace is the crucial question now, activists must
redouble our efforts to weaken that industry," said Bill
McKibben, co-founder of 350.org, a grassroots movement that
campaigns for divestment and direct action against projects that
would further develop and transport fossil fuels.
Still, countries face distinct hurdles in driving energy
changes at home.
The Obama administration has come close to exhausting the
use of executive authority to push new regulations that would
cut carbon emissions.
Nor is any new legislative action remotely likely as long as
Republicans control the U.S. Congress. The party has made clear
they don't buy the argument that climate change is a serious
problem, and it has no intention of voting to fund the U.S.
contributions to helping developing countries convert their
economies to a low carbon future.
It has also joined the fossil fuel industry and many states
in a legal challenge to Obama administration regulations that
would cut pollution from power plants.
Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
determined to electrify rural India, a gargantuan feat only
possible at the moment by producing and burning vast amounts of
cheap coal. Modi sees electrification as the route to improving
the lives of millions of Indians, as well as a way to entrench
the political appeal of his Bharatiya Janata Party with voters
in rural areas.
"We should appreciate the challenges India has," Ban told
Reuters. "Three hundred million people do not have access to
electricity and hundreds of millions of people live under the
poverty level."
How to square those demands for social and economic justice
with the promises made in Paris is the calibration politicians
and business leaders will now have to make. Those choices will
determine whether the architects of Paris showed foresight with
their creative flexibility, or just let everyone off the hook.
(Reporting by Bruce Wallace; Editing by Sandra Maler)