(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
click here)
* Wine, beer makers focus on dwindling water supplies
* Vintners test underground irrigation, drought-proof vines
* Brewers switching barley for less-thirsty cassava
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Oct 16 Wine and beer lovers face an
uncertain future. While climate change is a distant
consideration for many global businesses, grapes and grains are
on the front line.
The good news for those who like a tipple is that alcoholic
drinks makers are among businesses leading the way in devising
technology to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Gradual paucity of water for grapevines and barley is high
on the agenda of companies including the world's second-largest
listed vintner by market value, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
, and the world's biggest alcoholic drinks maker Diageo
Plc.
"It's something we are focused on," Treasury's Chief Supply
Officer Stuart McNab said at the Reuters Global Climate Change
Summit. "It's treating water as a scarce and precious resource."
In recent years, Treasury, Diageo and other alcoholic drinks
makers have faced drought and water shortage in the United
States, Britain and Africa, and both drought and flooding in
Australia.
Treasury, whose brands include Penfolds, Beringer, Wolf
Blass and Rosebank, is testing watering pipes laid beneath the
soil because rising temperatures mean too much water is being
lost above ground through evaporation.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research
Organization (CSIRO) projects an increase of 0.3 to 1.7 degrees
Celsius by 2030 in Australia's wine regions, including the
Barossa where Treasury is trying out the irrigation technology.
That rise is likely to reduce grape quality by 12 to 57
percent, according to CSIRO.
CASSAVA BEER
Diageo is also focused on water efficiency, with 23 of its
global sites in areas it classifies as water-stressed, or where
demand for water exceeds the amount available.
Thirteen of those sites are in Africa where Diageo is
looking to new ingredients that require less water to brew its
beer.
Diageo, which generates 20 percent of sales from beer, in
2012 launched a brew in Ghana made from cassava, a potato-like
root plant that needs less water than traditional beer crops.
SABMiller PLC, the world's No.2 brewer, started using
cassava after overcoming rotting with a mobile processing plant.
"For us, this hits all of our sweet spots in terms of
getting a great product to market," David Cutter, Diageo's
president of global supply and procurement, told the summit at
the Reuters office in London. "It increases our raw material
sourcing locally and we are looking at doing that more and more
across Africa."
The London-based drinks maker aims to improve its water
efficiency by 30 percent from 2007 levels by 2015. The company's
annual report for the 2014 financial year showed it uses 6.9
litres of water to produce one litre of packaged product.
In Australia, Diageo manages just 1.1 litres of water per
litre of packaged product and is looking to replicate that
elsewhere.
ADAPTATION IMPERATIVE
The winner of the most recognised Australian industry award
for climate change adaptation this year was a drinks company,
Treasury's privately held competitor Yalumba Wine Company.
The National Climate Change Adaptation Research Facility,
which works with CSIRO, cited Yalumba's commitment to
sustainability throughout its production chain, from vines to
packaging.
Yalumba is currently joining - or grafting -
saline-resistant vine roots with grape-producing vines so when
drought brings about a rise in the level of ground salt, the
vines are more resilient to the change.
Experts say such mitigation and adaptation techniques are
critical for a range of companies to prepare for a future that
is hotter, drier and prone to extreme weather and consequences
such as flooding.
"We have to act very soon on mitigation, reducing carbon
dioxide in the atmosphere, and adaptation," CSIRO Science
Director for Climate Adaption Mark Stafford Smith said in an
interview in Sydney.
Yet many businesses are still burying their heads in the
sand. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services managing director of
Infrastructure, Michael Wilkins, told the summit that many
companies are "woefully underprepared."
That has spurred S&P's involvement in an initiative launched
at a United Nations summit last month that will assess the
financial loss a company could expect once in a hundred years
from climate change.
In a more immediate time frame, a business case for
addressing climate change can be found in a study released last
month by CDP, a London-based business environment adviser.
CDP found that companies featured in the S&P 500 share index
which actively planned for climate change booked return
on equity (ROE) in the 2014 business year that was 18 percent
more than peers and 67 percent higher than those which did not
disclose climate change-related strategies.
Such companies also reported 50 percent lower earnings
volatility over the past decade compared with firms at the lower
end of CDP's climate-awareness scale.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney and Martinne Geller in
LONDON; Editing by Christopher Cushing)