By Valerie Volcovici
PARIS, Dec 10 It would have been unthinkable
just a few months ago, but a new global deal to combat climate
change may set the world a much more ambitious target than
expected, even if achieving that goal is far out of reach for
now.
With the unexpected support of the United States and Europe,
the agreement, due to be completed within days, could go beyond
the current goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures to
2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above pre-industrial levels.
Instead, according to the latest draft and negotiators, it
may state a goal of keeping the rise to "well below" 2C, and
recognise the need to aim for just 1.5 degrees.
Even though the cuts to greenhouse gas emissions being
pledged in Paris will not come close even to limiting the rise
to 2C, an explicit recognition of how much more is needed could
still set the world on a path to more decisive action in future.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced on Wednesday
that the United States would join around 100 countries in a
"high ambition coalition" seeking to go beyond 2C, a level that
low-lying island states such as the Marshall Islands say may not
be enough to stop them being submerged by the end of the
century.
Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Tony de Brum, who formed
the ad hoc group during sideline meetings over the past few
months, said a higher target, and cycles of negotiations to get
countries to "ratchet up" their emissions cuts, were the
"beating heart of the Paris agreement".
Last week, Germany and France came out in support of another
coalition called the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), who have
championed the 1.5C limit since 2009.
Monica Araya, adviser to the CVF and former Costa Rican
climate negotiator, said the rich countries' change of heart was
a "shift of the tectonic plates" in the debate.
NOT SO FAST...
Despite the momentum, hurdles remain. Countries such as the
oil exporting Gulf states are sticking to the 2C goal.
Saudi Arabia last week blocked initial attempts to include
references in the Paris deal to a U.N. report that recommended
1.5C as a target, arguing that reaching it could imperil food
security because it would require massive planting of trees on
farmland.
Saudi negotiator Khalid Abuleif said scientists did not have
"robust information and the support of science to act
practically and meet such criteria".
India, which has led demands for richer countries to take a
bigger share of the load, offered conditional support for a 1.5C
target if those developed nations accepted bigger emissions
cuts.
The 2C target was always somewhat arbitrary as a threshold
for preventing the worst effects of global warming in the form
of rising sea levels and more severe and frequent storms, floods
and droughts.
Average surface temperatures have already risen by 1C, and
greenhouse gases already emitted and locked into the system are
likely to push the rise past 1.5C within a few decades.
The U.N.'s main scientific body, the Intergovernmental Panel
on Climate Change (IPCC), has said that just aiming for a 1.5
degree long-term pathway would put countries on course to meet
the 2 degree goal, but concedes that research is incomplete.
"There is limited evidence of the likely impact of 1.5
degrees and more research needs to be done," said IPCC head
Hoesung Lee.
In the very short term, a bolder goal will make little
difference. Ahead of the Paris summit, nearly every nation
submitted its own plan for curbing emissions, but those measures
in total will fall far short of even meeting the 2C goal.
Michiel Schaeffer, a researcher with Climate Analytics, said
the only difference between achieving 1.5C and 2C was the speed
at which carbon-reducing technologies such as energy efficiency
and carbon capture and storage had to be deployed:
"If you want to get to 1.5 degrees, you need to deploy them
five, 10 or 20 years sooner."
