PARIS Nov 30 For world leaders attending a
long-planned climate summit in Paris just weeks after 130 people
were killed by Islamic State militants in the French capital,
addressing the coincidental convergence of global warming and
terrorism was unavoidable.
In a series of some 150 opening speeches at the heavily
guarded facility on the outskirts of Paris, most heads of state
and prime ministers offered condolences to their French hosts,
pivoting quickly, sometimes awkwardly, to the climate talks.
Many said the decision to press on with the summit in Paris
so soon after the attacks was itself a rebuke to extremists
trying to sow fear and disrupt normal life. French President
Francois Hollande said the two issues were inseparable, "two big
global challenges" to be addressed for the next generation.
A few, including U.S. President Barack Obama, went further,
linking the threat of heatwaves, floods and drought to the
potential for climate refugees and political instability.
He warned of a possible future with "political disruptions
that trigger new conflicts, leaving more floods of desperate
peoples seeking the sanctuary of nations not their own."
Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium, a nation on high
alert after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris involved at least two
suicide bombers from Brussels, also cited climate change as "the
cause of tension, inequalities, crises and conflicts."
But it was Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga of the Pacific
island nation of Tuvalu who made by far the most direct link,
voicing an idea that has become a newly contentious aspect of
the climate issue: "the effects of climate change ... we
strongly believe is also the cause of radicalism and terrorism."
"The plight of refugees we see today ... and increasing
terrorism and radicalism, represents a small measure of what the
world, mankind, will face if we do not tackle climate change."
A connection between a warming planet and migrant-related
instability has in recent years been cautiously cited in several
places as an additional rationale for cutting back on carbon
emissions, and has drawn more attention in recent weeks after
comments by both U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
"By fueling extreme weather events, undermining our military
readiness, exacerbating conflicts around the world - climate
change is a threat to the security of the United States and,
indeed, to the security and stability of countries everywhere,"
Kerry said in a speech in Virginia on Nov. 10.
Last week, Britain's Prince Charles said that one of the
"major reasons for this horror in Syria" was climate change. He
made no mention of those ideas in Paris on Monday, beyond
worrying that the world's focus was being diverted by other
crises "that can be seen as greater and more immediate threats."
The comments have provoked a sharp rebuke from many critics,
particularly Republicans in the United States, who see it as a
purely political effort to use fears over public safety to drive
an unrelated climate agenda.
Some studies have made the connection. In 2013, a panel of
U.N. scientists said climate change could "indirectly increase
risks of violent conflicts by amplifying well-documented drivers
of these conflicts such as poverty and economic shocks."
A paper in the U.S. journal Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences in March said there was evidence that
man-made climate change had contributed to a 2007-10 drought in
Syria that was a contributing factor to the civil war.
Back in Paris, a few speakers made little effort at a
graceful segue.
After saying that both Israel and France were the victims of
terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on:
"If President (Palestinian President Mahmoud) Abbas is committed
to peace he must stop inciting his people against Israel."
Shifting tack, he continued: "Today we must focus on the
security, not just of the nations of the world, but of the world
itself."
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington;
Editing by Jonathan Leff and Lisa Shumaker)