* Australian PM seen moving cautiously on environmental
policy
* Country is world's biggest exporter of coal and iron ore
* At same time, solar industry is taking off
* Close eye on any shift from Turnbull at Paris summit
By Matt Siegel and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Nov 25 Soaring electricity prices, high
solar panel uptake and plenty of sunshine are pushing Australia
to the forefront of a solar battery storage revolution driven by
Silicon Valley firms like Tesla Motors Inc and Enphase
.
But Australia's political roller coaster, which has seen
prime ministers dumped four times in the past three years,
largely over climate policy, is hampering the battle against
climate change and investment in clean energy.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will face intense scrutiny
at the upcoming global climate change summit in Paris for signs
of a shift from the man he replaced in a September party coup,
climate sceptic Tony Abbott.
While some believe Turnbull can convince his conservative
coalition their fossil-fuel reliant economy must change to meet
emissions reduction targets at Paris and beyond, their faith is
tempered by realism.
"The guy leading the country and leading the Liberal Party
is no longer an absolute climate sceptic but somebody who
understands the principles," Nathan Dunn, Asia-Pacific managing
director for green energy company Enphase Energy, told Reuters.
"It will take some time for his thought process to permeate
the rest of the party and the government itself, but it's the
first step."
Close to 200 nations are set to meet in Paris from Nov.
30-Dec. 11, hoping to forge a pact to slow man-made climate
change by weaning countries off fossil fuels.
Although the world's largest exporter of coal and iron ore
pledged to cut emissions by 26-28 percent of 2005 levels by 2030
ahead of the Paris talks, Abbott's Direct Action plan to achieve
that has been pilloried by activists and economists.
Turnbull, who had been a vocal critic of Direct Action, has
reason to fear abandoning it in favour of deeper reforms; in
2009 he was ousted as party leader by conservatives over support
for an emissions trading scheme.
In fact, the conservative National Party, half of Turnbull's
ruling coalition, made support for his leadership coup
contingent partly on retaining Abbott's climate policies, and he
has shown no sign yet of tempting political fate.
Senator Chris Back, a member of Turnbull's Liberal Party and
vocal climate change sceptic, doubts there will be any change to
targets Australia pledged for Paris or a shift after elections
set for next year, regardless of his mandate.
"One thing about Malcolm Turnbull is he's no fool," he told
Reuters. "He's very happy to be in the position he's in today,
and I don't think he wants to do anything to jeopardize that
position."
ROOFTOP PANELS PROLIFERATE
Australia has become a leader in solar storage, among the
most promising recent developments in consumer green technology,
with little federal government support, industry experts said.
Tesla in May announced storage systems for homes, companies
and utilities that could become part of a fossil-fuel-free
lifestyle in which people can use rooftop solar to power homes
and recharge electric car batteries.
Australia has been chosen as one of the launch countries for
its flagship battery product, Powerwall, which debuts in Q4
2015. Enphase's plug-and-play battery will arrive in 2016.
Both companies cited high electricity prices, a sunny
climate, falling solar panel costs and a phasing out of payments
to consumers for selling excess power as reasons to prioritise
Australia.
More than 15 percent of Australia's 8.4 million households
have rooftop solar technology, the world's highest per capita
penetration, figures from the Energy Supply Association of
Australia show.
Electricity prices have soared over the past decade, while
battery costs fell an average of 14 percent a year between 2007
and 2014, said Australia's independent Climate Commission.
Economically, the arrival of storage technology for solar
panels represents a sea change, says Bruce Mountain, director of
energy consultancy CME.
"It changes things on their head, essentially because it
enables people to use inexpensive locally-produced energy."
KING COAL
Solar provides 2 percent of the energy mix in Australia, the
highest in the world, but a fraction of the 73 percent provided
by coal.
Although Enphase's Dunn is confident that high electricity
prices, economies of scale and technological advances will
support his business model, he would like to see some support
from Turnbull and the federal government.
"If the fossil fuel industry in getting A$10 billion a year
to subsidize the work that they do, the big question is why
would you not focus that kind of resource from a renewables
perspective?" Dunn said.
The country's two biggest carbon polluters, AGL Energy Ltd
and Origin Energy Ltd, have shown signs they
are aware of the trend, which puts at risk some of their A$22
billion ($15.6 billion) a year combined sales.
Both have begun selling solar batteries, but, according to
advocacy group Market Matters, only 9 percent of AGL's energy
production is renewable, while Origin Energy is zero percent.
Origin and AGL declined to comment.
($1 = 1.4085 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Mike Collett-White)