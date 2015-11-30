PARIS Nov 30 U.N. Secretary General Bank Ki-moon called on world leaders at the start of two weeks of climate talks in Paris to accelerate action to avert a dangerous rise in temperatures.

National emissions pledges from more than 180 nations were, he said, a very good start, but were not enough to curb global warming at the 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) limit scientists say can prevent the worst consequences.

"Paris must mark a decisive turning point," he said. "We need to go much faster, much further if we are to limit the global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle)