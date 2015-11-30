PARIS Nov 30 U.N. Secretary General Bank
Ki-moon called on world leaders at the start of two weeks of
climate talks in Paris to accelerate action to avert a dangerous
rise in temperatures.
National emissions pledges from more than 180 nations were,
he said, a very good start, but were not enough to curb global
warming at the 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) limit
scientists say can prevent the worst consequences.
"Paris must mark a decisive turning point," he said. "We
need to go much faster, much further if we are to limit the
global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle)