By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Small towns and rural areas in
China are a huge opportunity for water companies and investors
because their infrastructure lags that of big cities, a senior
executive of Beijing Enterprises Water Group told the
Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.
BEWG, China's biggest water company, said water treatment
plants in cities have mostly been built up and there is limited
scope for new developments going forward, unlike in rural areas.
At the end of 2010, more than 400 million residents in
China's rural area, or nearly 30 percent of the population, had
no access to a centralised public water supply. More than 20
percent of them drew water directly from rivers and ponds,
according to a government report.
"Water infrastructure in rural residential areas is in
serious shortage, and that will be a great opportunity for
Chinese water companies and private investment," Zhang Zhenpeng,
managing director of BEWG International, the Singapore-based
unit of the company in charge of its overseas operations.
There are abundant challenges to building proper water
infrastructure in rural areas and small towns. Residential
clusters are often scattered, the cost of running small water
treatment plants is high, while residents and government are
often incapable of paying to build plants and pipes.
China is home to a fifth of the world's population but has
just 7 percent of its water resources. Besides poor
infrastructure in rural areas, its limited natural water supply
has been diminished by poor management.
China said last month that almost 60 percent of its
groundwater was polluted, following earlier reports of river and
lake water blighted by algae blooms, bubbling chemical spills
and untreated sewage discharge.
BEWG is also doing research and development on water plants
specifically designed for small towns, which will boast features
such as automated operation. It is also looking into
establishing feasible business models for expanding into rural
areas, Zhang said.
Hong Kong-listed BEWG, valued at $5.9 billion, has an
estimated 4 percent of China's water market based on treatment
capacity. Almost all its operations are in urban areas, he said.
