LONDON Dec 9 A "resilience bond", a variation
on a catastrophe bond, could help cities deal more effectively
with climate change-related disasters, according to a report
funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.
A traditional catastrophe bond is issued by cities or
governments to protect against the losses from a pre-defined
natural catastrophe. Investors lose their money if the disaster
happens, leaving the city or government borrower with money to
pay for clean-up costs.
But the bonds do not help to lessen the size of
catastrophe-related losses.
Under the proposed resilience bond structure, a city could
pay lower interest payments on the bond if it built
infrastructure such as a sea wall to reduce the catastrophe
impact, according to the report, whose contributors include
reinsurer Swiss Re and catastrophe risk modelling
firm RMS.
A record $8 billion were launched in catastrophe bonds last
year, according to reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.
Green bonds, used more broadly to finance environmentally
friendly projects, saw a record $38.4 billion in new issuance
this year, according to the Climate Bond Initiative.
