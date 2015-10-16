* Bonn U.N. talks next week are last before Paris summit
* Draft text of 20 pages omits many national demands
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 16 A draft agreement that ditches
cherished ideas of almost 200 nations about how to fight climate
change could spark "fireworks" at a final round of negotiations
to design a U.N. agreement to be held in Paris in December.
With time running out, the 20-page draft produced by two top
diplomats who oversee the talks for discussions in Germany next
week, and condensed from a previous document of more than 80
pages, leaves out many nations' core demands.
That may cause strain at the Oct. 19-23 talks in Bonn, after
negotiations that have so far been virtually free of the
acrimony seen in 2009 when governments last tried, and failed,
to reach a climate accord at a summit in Copenhagen.
"I certainly hope there shall be some fireworks because if
everyone gets there and just sleeps through the week we would
not do our work," Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate
Change Secretariat, told Reuters.
Among the proposals omitted is a dollar target for aid by
2030, favoured by many developed nations, or a strict mechanism
for reviewing pledges, advocated by the European Union. It also
leaves many options for long-term goals for cutting carbon
emissions.
European Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete welcomed
the new, shorter text, but said in Rabat on Tuesday: "It is not
well balanced and lacks in ambition." In Bonn, many governments
may demand big additions to the proposed text.
Mohamed Adow, of the Christian Aid charity, said the draft
accord did not demand enough aid provision by rich nations. "It
reflects only the lowest common denominator," he said.
Figueres said there were many reasons to be confident about
a deal, even though she says actions agreed in Paris will fall
short of a U.N. target of limiting rising temperatures to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times.
Nations increasingly realise they have more to gain than to
lose by investing in a shift away from fossil fuels that would
help avert heatwaves, droughts, floods or rising sea levels, she
said.
In a big sign of progress, about 150 nations have outlined
national plans for curbing greenhouse gases from 2020 as
building blocks for the Paris accord, including top emitters
China, the United States, the European Union and India.
But that does not mean nations agree. The plan by Bolivia's
left-wing government, for example, says that "for a lasting
solution to the climate crisis we must destroy capitalism."
