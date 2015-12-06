* Brazil has most delegates in Paris
* Operates open door policy for delegation
* Campaigners lobby in corridors, halls
By Alister Doyle
PARIS, Dec 6 Once in a while at the global
climate talks in Paris, the sea of mostly dark business attire
is broken up by flashes of orange, yellow and red feathers from
the spectacular headdress of Brazilian campaigner Jose de Lima
Kaxinawa.
De Lima Kaxinawa belongs to the Kaxinawa, also known as the
Huni Kuin, a tribe that lives in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil
and Peru and whose way of life is under threat from
deforestation.
He is also one of hundreds of Brazilian "party overflow
members" at the climate talks, by far the biggest number of any
country. Party overflow members wear purple stickers showing
they can be asked to leave meetings if there is no space.
This is because Brazil has once again applied its unique
open door policy under which anyone can join the government
delegation if they pay their own way. And so Brazil has brought
800 government delegates to the climate talks - by far the most.
Other countries with large representations included China
and the United States, although exact numbers were not
immediately available. In total, about 20,000 government
delegates are in Paris for the talks, along with 20,000 other
types of attendees, including campaigners, observers and
journalists.
"We are very inclusive," Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado, a
former Brazilian Foreign Minister, told Reuters of the policy.
Wearing traditional dress or casual clothes instead of the
more formal garb of such events, Brazilian campaigners are a
constant presence at the venue north of Paris, lobbying in
corridors and halls for causes led by the protection of the
rainforest.
Francinara Soares Martins wore bone earrings and brightly
coloured feathers as she handed out posters. She said she was
there to bring attention to the Bare indigenous people of
northern Brazil, who she says can help protect the rainforest
from farming.
"The government isn't doing enough to slow deforestation,"
she said.
Access to the venue is much easier if you belong to a
national delegation said Luciano Frontelle, 25, another
"overflow".
Frontenelle works for a website that demystifies some of the
impenetrable terms used in the global climate talks, like ADB or
INDC. (Here's a Reuters decoder ring:
"We're trying to make it more enjoyable, easier to
understand," he said, handing out stickers saying "sexify the
climate".
Some other attendees have been less than amused by the size
of the Brazilian delegation. At the previous summit six years
ago in Copenhagen, Brazil brought 900 delegates and the
resulting crowds meant some people had to queue for hours in the
freezing cold to get accreditation.
In Paris, there have been almost no queues. Still, some
other delegates, including scientists and journalists, have been
frustrated by the limited number of accreditations because of a
lack of space.
But the size of national delegations is unlimited.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said she saw no reason to begrudge Brazil. "Every
country brings the team they want," she said.
And perhaps it is just as well that the Brazilian
delegation is the most visible, because so far it has not been
the most vocal at the talks: Other large countries such as
China, the United States have been taking the lead at meetings.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)