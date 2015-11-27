(Adds reporting credit)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON Nov 27 Britain's cuts to renewable
energy subsidies and abandonment of its carbon capture and
storage scheme are likely to diminish the country's influence at
the global climate talks starting in Paris this weekend,
investors and green groups said.
Britain's commitment to foreign aid, including around 5.8
billion in climate finance from 2016-2021, has enabled the
country to be an influential deal broker at climate talks in the
past, gaining the ears of developed and developing countries.
But a swathe of cuts to renewable support in recent months,
coupled with a decision on Wednesday to abandon a 1 billion
pound competition designed to bring to commercialisation
technology to capture emissions from power plants and store them
underground, has harmed its status.
"The situation on domestic policy is very confused and the
international implications of the CCS decision are very
damaging," said Chris Littlecott at climate thinktank E3G.
"Britain ... previously played an active and positive role
in the negotiations. Its action on CCS has been part of that
diplomacy," he said.
As part of a joint initiative on climate change with China,
Britain last year committed to spending 35 million pounds to
help fund CCS development in Asia.
China, the world's largest consumer of coal, wants to
develop CCS projects to help curb emissions from its thousands
of coal-fired power plants.
A spokesperson from Britain's Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said it is still committed to meeting its
domestic carbon reduction targets and pushing for a strong deal
from the Paris climate talks.
They also pointed to last week's decision by Britain to
phase out unabated coal-plants (those without CCS) - by the end
of 2025 as sign of its commitment to decarbonisation but said:
"It is essential that any decisions represent value for money
for taxpayers."
"From an investor point of view the overall tone (of Britain
ahead of the climate talks) isn't positive," said Charlie
Thomas, manager of Jupiter Asset Management's Ecology Fund.
"The UK's current policy sends a mixed message ... but I
suspect it is mainly driven by pressures from the Treasury
(finance ministry)," he said.
DECC said it would not comment on the decision making
process.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, additional reporting by Nina
Chestney, editing by David Evans)