* Climate change creates economic opportunities
* Many businesses won't wait for U.N., domestic rules
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Oct 16 Uncertainties about long-term curbs
on greenhouse gas emissions meant to be agreed at a U.N. summit
in 2015 will not deter many big businesses from green investment
because they say it already makes economic sense.
Customer demand for less-polluting products, shifts to
cleaner and more efficient energy and curbs on carbon from China
to California are all creating business opportunities, they told
the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.
IKEA Group, the world's biggest furniture retailer
which had 775 million visits to its stores around the world last
year, said it is pre-empting any U.N. accord, viewing
environmental sustainability is a core part of its business.
"At IKEA we really support ambitious and binding targets for
renewable energy, for emissions, as well as for energy
efficiency," chief executive Peter Agnefjall said. IKEA is, for
instance, likely to invest about $3 billion in wind and solar
power by 2020 to drive its own operations.
And in the past, Agnefjall said IKEA's green products often
had a "funny design or colour" or had been more expensive. Now
"sustainability...should be the way you do business".
Almost 200 governments plan to work out a deal in Paris in
December 2015 to slow man-made climate change that a U.N. panel
of climate scientists says is the main cause of more heatwaves,
floods, droughts and rising seas since 1950.
The U.N. accord would enter into force after 2020.
Many businesses at the Reuters summit - gathering many that
have taken a lead in combating climate change - say they are not
waiting for national laws or the U.N. process, which is bogged
down by disputes between developed and developing nations about
how to share out curbs on rising greenhouse gas emissions.
"We don't have time to wait for the government to implement
any kind of solution," said Josh Henretig, Director of
Environmental Sustainability at Microsoft which has set
a goal of no net carbon emissions.
"If we can be an example to organizations and public
institutions around how a carbon price could create a more
sustainable growth model for our company, then that's ideal for
us," he said.
NO TREATY
A U.N. deal in Paris is likely to fall far short of a strong
treaty and looks likely to be a patchwork of national plans for
fighting climate change, based on domestic laws.
China and the United States, the top greenhouse gas
emitters, oppose a treaty. Still, the director of the White
House Office of Management and Budget, Shaun Donovan, said a
Paris deal was a top priority for President Barack Obama.
"The more we do, the more our ability to push other
countries to make bold commitments as well, particularly China,"
he said. He said half the Fortune 500 companies have made
commitments to renewable energy.
Many companies say it is hard to rate the exact impact of
climate action on their earnings.
A report this week from the Carbon Disclosure Project said
shares in an index of 187 companies rated as leaders on climate
action, including Apple, BMW and Coca Cola
, had gained 37.5 percent since 2010. That, they said,
outperformed a 34.2 percent rise in the Bloomberg World Index.
"It debunks the myth that climate action is purely a cost,"
said Paul Simpson, head of the non-profit group which compiled
the report as an attempt to track business performance.
For some, uncertainty about a Paris accord makes it hard for
businesses to plan.
"We are not generally in support of extra regulation, as you
would expect, but we support things like mandatory carbon
reporting," said Michael Alexander, head of environment at
Diageo, the world's biggest spirits firm with brands such as
Johnnie Walker whisky.
Companies, though, said a key concern was that restrictions
on emissions should be applied worldwide.
"We support a global cost on carbon dioxide ... as long as
we have a level playing field," said Svein Richard Brandtzaeg,
CEO of Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro.
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney in LONDON and Valerie
Volcovici in WASHINGTON; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)