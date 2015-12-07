PARIS, Dec 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From coconut
growers in the Philippines whose trees were wiped out in Typhoon
Haiyan to palm oil prices squeezed by El Nino-linked droughts,
the bottom line of consumer products giant Unilever is taking
bigger hits from extreme weather.
With storms, floods and droughts hiking its business costs
by an estimated 300 million-400 million euros ($325.44
million-$433.92 million) a year, it is moving to deal with those
impacts, which are becoming more severe with climate change.
In the Philippines, Unilever has provided storm-hit
communities with tree seedlings. In Tanzania, the multinational
is restoring degraded land and supplying higher-yielding tea
plants to growers, as well as setting up a factory to buy excess
production that is currently thrown away.
"This is not us doing charity, this is not us doing
corporate social responsibility," Pier Luigi Sigismondi, the
company's chief supply chain officer, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"We can secure the supply of our business for the long-term,
as we make a positive impact on the smallholder farmers and
protect the environment at the same time."
But do companies call work like this adaptation to climate
change? If not, should they?
There is pressure, both inside and outside the U.N. climate
negotiations in Paris, for more private-sector involvement in
adaptation efforts to enable people and economies to adjust to
worsening extreme weather and rising seas as the planet warms.
Businesses are increasingly moving to protect their own
assets - and in some cases, their workers - from floods, extreme
heat and other threats.
But this has been a lower priority than reducing their
emissions through using more renewable energy and
energy-efficient technologies, said Lila Karbassi, head of
environment and climate at the U.N. Global Compact Office, which
works with the private sector on tackling climate change.
"The issue of adaptation is lagging a little bit behind,"
she said.
No matter how far governments agree to curb global warming
at crunch talks in Paris this week, "there will be unavoidable
impacts" companies need to prepare for, she said.
While this message appears to be filtering through to
boardrooms, there is debate about how far corporate efforts on
adaptation should go.
In a report issued at the Paris climate summit on Monday,
the U.N. Global Compact said companies increasingly recognise
climate change as a critical factor for business continuity and
competitiveness. But a narrow focus on risk management is not
enough, it said.
"Companies depend on the health and resilience of the
communities in which they operate, source materials and sell
their products," it said.
"Corporate adaptation strategies that do not coordinate with
public adaptation efforts or acknowledge the vulnerabilities of
these communities are incomplete and will not ensure business
continuity."
RESPONSIBLE ADAPTATION
The report lists 17 case studies of what it calls
"responsible corporate adaptation".
They range from Israeli company Netafim introducing a new
rice cultivation strategy to decrease water use in India, to
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Group developing a "weather index
insurance" programme to protect against climate change-induced
crop damage in Thailand.
Karbassi noted it had been hard to find many case studies
that fitted all the criteria for inclusion in the report.
One problem is that companies have been taking measures to
protect their supply chains from extreme weather for years,
including impacts on food and water supplies. That started
before such activities were branded as climate change
adaptation.
Pieter Pauw, a researcher with the German Development
Institute, pointed to the complications of identifying which
elements of a project to use less water, for example, actually
count as climate adaptation rather than just water efficiency.
And while some commodities firms may be working to help the
small-scale producers that supply them with tea, cocoa, coffee
or tobacco, that leaves many other subsistence farmers
struggling to keep up their yields of maize or beans without any
kind of help, he said.
Even reaching the million or so farmers in Mars' global
supply chains is challenging, Barry Parkin, the confectionery
giant's chief sustainability officer, told a discussion on
corporate adaptation in Paris on Monday.
The company is working to strengthen its farmers' resilience
through "dramatically improving" their yields and livelihoods.
To achieve wider reach, Mars is collaborating with four of
the world's other biggest chocolate brands and five major raw
materials suppliers on the ground to pool knowledge in a common
platform called "CocoaAction".
Getting the best adaptation strategies to millions of
farmers requires "uncommon collaboration" in the market, as well
as time and money, he noted.
POOREST NOT PROFITABLE
But action by companies that produce and use commodities can
only be a partial solution to helping the poorest people cope
with climate change impacts, said Tim Gore, climate change and
food policy head with Oxfam International.
Helping poor farmers adapt to climate impacts for the most
part "are not profit-making investments", he said.
"Whether it's a subsistence farming community in Africa, or
people living below sea level in Bangladesh that are out of
reach of the private sector, how are we going to make sure those
people are getting any kind of support?"
That is why developing countries and aid agencies have been
pushing for a commitment on government spending for adaptation
in the new global climate deal due at the end of this week in
Paris, where wrangling over responsibility for climate finance
is fierce.
Yet more collaboration between governments and business will
clearly be required to adapt on the scale needed, with tens of
billions of dollars needed each year, experts say.
Policy makers should provide information and guidance, look
for common areas of interest, fund research and development and
provide subsidies for things like micro-insurance, the Global
Compact report said.
The U.N.'s Karbassi said there was much work to do to build
good partnerships to boost adaptation for the poorest.
"I think it will be a huge trend in the next five to 10
years to see how businesses can be associated with governments
to help the most vulnerable people affected by climate change,"
she said.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
