By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA Nov 13 Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna refused on Friday to get drawn into a U.S.-French row over whether carbon reduction targets agreed in Paris will be legally binding, saying what was important was transparency and accountability.

McKenna made the comments after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the Paris climate talks would not produce a legally binding treaty and French President Francois Hollande said any agreement would have to be legally binding.

A bigger question, she said, was "how do we ensure that every country is at the table committing to targets and also committed to transparency and accountability?"

Transparency is important so that people hold countries to account, she said. "Whether it's something that's technically legally binding, we are going to have the targets there out there."

McKenna, who took office last week as part of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government, said Canada would not be arriving at the Paris talks with a new target on reducing carbon emissions, saying this would have to wait till a meeting with the provinces in the 90 days that followed.

"We're going to have a national emissions standard, and everyone's going to have to do their part," she said.

But, she added, "I'm not talking about forcing anyone. That's not how I think you get a good agreement that provinces are going to adhere to. We're all in this together."

British Columbia already has a carbon tax, and Ontario plans to join Quebec with a cap-and-trade system designed to reduce carbon emissions, but not all provinces have carbon-pricing measures.

McKenna declined to say whether the Liberals would toughen the target of the previous Conservative government to reduce emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

"There have been targets in the past, and there's no point in having a target if you don't have a plan, and the only way we can develop a plan is by sitting down with the provinces and territories," she said.

The Liberal government of former Prime Minister Jean Chretien signed up to reductions, deemed legally binding, under the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 but emissions continued to rise. The Conservatives then pulled out of Kyoto after they took power in 2006.

McKenna said the government had not made a decision about whether to encourage the use of nuclear energy in the fight against carbon but was "looking at all the options." (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)