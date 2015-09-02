* National climate plans won't stick to 2C warming limit
* Most plans rated "inadequate" or "medium" - researchers
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Sept 2 National plans for
limiting greenhouse gas emissions fall short of tough action
needed to slow climate change under a United Nations agreement
due in Paris in December, European researchers said on
Wednesday.
The plans submitted so far to the UN by about 50 nations
representing 70 percent of world emissions are too weak to keep
temperatures below an agreed ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times needed to avoid the worst
effects of warming, they said.
The Climate Action Tracker (CAT), produced by four European
research organisations, assessed 15 major nations' strategies
for the period beyond 2020 and found seven were "inadequate",
including those of Japan, Australia and Canada.
Six were "medium", including those submitted by top emitters
China, the United States and the European Union.
Only Ethiopia and Morocco put forward plans that were rated
"sufficient" contributions to limit warming to 2C.
The national plans are meant as the building blocks of a
Paris accord due to be reached at a summit from Nov. 30 to Dec.
11. Many countries, including India, have not yet submitted
plans.
"It is clear that if the Paris meeting locks in present
climate commitments for 2030, holding warming below 2C could
essentially become unfeasible, and 1.5C beyond reach," said Bill
Hare, of Climate Analytics, one of the groups.
Senior government officials are meeting in Bonn this week
for the second-to-last session of talks before Paris, struggling
to cut an unwieldy draft 83-page text.
Almost 200 governments agreed in 2010 that a 2C rise was the
maximum allowable to avert the heaviest impact of climate
change, including floods, droughts and rising sea levels. About
100 developing nations favour a tougher ceiling of 1.5 degrees.
Tony de Brum, Foreign Minister of the Marshall Islands, said
that weak national plans would have disastrous impacts on people
living in low-lying islands because of a rise in sea levels.
"Our islands cannot survive in a world in which the
temperature rises more than 1.5 degrees Celsius," he said in a
speech in Fiji.
David Waskow of the World Resources Institute think-tank,
which is not part of CAT, said there were some recent
encouraging signs for stronger action such as a cooperation
agreement reached between Brazil and Germany last month.
Both he and CAT said Paris should include a mechanism to
oblige nations to review their pledges at regular intervals,
with a view to strengthening them.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)