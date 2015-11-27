* Early hopes for carbon markets disappointed
By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 27 It was supposed to be
the way the market would cut greenhouse gases by itself:
governments selling companies permits-to-pollute, which they
could trade among themselves. Over time, the number of permits
would be reduced, and the cost to companies of failing to cut
emissions would rise.
Yet, 10 years after the EU launched the world's biggest
carbon trading scheme, the effectiveness of the concept is in
question and climate activists are disenchanted or hostile.
While there is still support for national or regional
markets, not least in China, which plans to launch the world's
biggest scheme in 2017, any hopes of creating a global carbon
market at next week's U.N. climate conference in Paris look
wildly optimistic.
Major corporations, in particular, back the concept because
its costs are more predictable than those of prospective future
regulations.
In June, a group of European energy companies led by Royal
Dutch Shell wrote to the United Nations to call for a
global carbon price that would "discourage high carbon options
and reduce uncertainty".
U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres told them to do more
and to spell out price levels, something they have yet to do.
Climate activists say the corporations' enthusiasm can be
explained as a desire to dodge more aggressive measures, such as
targets for renewable energy.
"The call for a carbon price is a shield with which to
defend themselves from calls for faster change," says Tom Burke,
chairman of the environmental campaign group E3G.
TEST CASE
Even with the jury out, nearly half of the more than 170
national pledges for reducing greenhouse gas emissions include
some form of carbon pricing to meet their targets, officials
say.
They range from the top emitter, China, to the tiny Pacific
nation of Kiribati, imperilled by rising sea levels.
The best test case, for now, is the EU's Emissions Trading
Scheme, which raised 8.9 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in the
three years to June 2015, according to European Commission
figures.
Jos Delbeke, director general of the Commission's climate
action department and one of the chief architects of the ETS,
says it has shown, crucially, that reducing carbon emissions is
compatible with economic growth.
He says the EU's gross domestic product has risen 46 percent
since 1990, while greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 23
percent, and that the ETS is still central to EU efforts to
tackle climate change.
The scheme sets a cap on how much big emitters, chiefly
power plants and factories, can pollute.
Mostly they have to buy the emissions credits at auction.
Those who emit less than their cap can sell the surplus credits
to companies that exceed their limits, which are progressively
reduced over time.
So far, from the more than 11,000 industrial and energy
plants covered by the EU ETS, emissions have fallen by almost 15
percent since 2008, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon figures show.
But critics say it is unclear how much of this was a direct
result of the ETS, as opposed to Europe's economic slowdown.
"LOOPHOLES AND VESTED INTERESTS"
They also say the revenues generated have merely boosted
general government coffers rather than being spent on the
environment, let alone on the poorer countries that pollute
least but are set to suffer most from climate change.
"The carbon market promised the world lots of things it has
failed to deliver. The ETS is riddled with loopholes and in
thrall to vested interest," said Tim Gore, Oxfam's international
policy adviser on climate change.
Most critically, the activists say the polluters have been
given an easy ride.
Point Carbon figures show that industry, which lobbied hard
for help in dealing with extra energy costs, was given free
carbon permits with a tradable value of 77 billion euros in the
years to 2014.
Alongside this, the market price of EU ETS permits, and
therefore the cost of pollution, has at times fallen to near
zero as economic recession and miscalculations led to a surplus
of credits.
The allocation system has now been reformed, but the total
of free permits is still expected to hit 325 billion euros by
2030.
At the same time, in the absence of a global carbon pricing
system, industry continues to complain that the cost of permits
is driving it to leave Europe for cheaper regulatory
environments.
ETS prices have risen back to 8.5 euros per tonne of CO2
produced, but are still far below peaks of above 30 euros, and
too low to encourage investment in lower-carbon fuel. EU
regulators are working on further reforms.
POORER COUNTRIES
There is a similar story of flawed execution behind another
trading scheme, the United Nations' Clean Development Mechanism.
This was supposed to allow Western industries and
governments to contribute to green projects in developing
countries too small to support their own domestic or regional
trading schemes, "offsetting" rather than cutting their own
emissions.
The United Nations says the scheme has provided more than
$315 billion for environmental projects.
However, the value of these certificates also fell from a
high of more than 23 euros per tonne of CO2 avoided to near zero
in 2014 as the scheme's credibility was called into doubt and
the value of the EU's permits crashed.
Environment campaigners say the funds were concentrated in a
handful of industrial gas projects rather than filtering down to
the poorest nations, known as the Least Developed Countries
(LDCs), who found the scheme hard to access.
"By the time the LDCs were ready to take advantage ... the
prices had collapsed," Giza Gaspar Martins, Angola's climate
negotiator for the U.N. talks, told Reuters.
U.N. carbon credit prices still languish around 0.60 euros a
tonne, but Martins still backs the scheme in the hope that rich
nations can push up prices to a level where they can provide
significant funds to help the poorest nations adapt to climate
change.
As for a true global carbon market - a draft of the
agreement to be finalised in Paris, intended as the first ever
pact to unite rich and developing nations against climate
change, contains only a small, oblique reference to
"internationally transferred mitigation outcomes".
Hardly a ringing endorsement.
