MILAN Nov 30 Electric carmaker Tesla,
lithium supplier Albemarle and tyremaker Continental
are among relative winners from a growing focus on
emissions as climate-change talks get underway, Goldman Sachs
told clients.
As world leaders gathered for a landmark climate pact in
Paris on Monday, the U.S. investment bank's analysts wrote in a
note that a breakdown in negotiations was unlikely and any
agreement would be hailed as a success.
Goldman's pick of stocks exposed to the $600 billion
low-carbon economy included low-emissions lighting stocks like
Acuity Brands or Germany's Hella as well as
solar-panel efficiency specialist SolarEdge.
European premium turbine manufacturers Vestas,
Nordex and Gamesa are also long term winners,
Goldman said.
Meanwhile, Moody's warned that environmental risks would
weigh on the credit quality of almost a dozen industries
including mining, steel, building materials and oil and gas.
"Whether in autos, capital goods, basic materials, or
utilities, both the opportunities and risks associated with
spreading low carbon technologies and tightening emissions
regulations have become too big to ignore," Goldman Sachs said.
World leaders were meeting in Paris on Monday to launch an
ambitious attempt to hold back the earth's rising temperatures,
urging each other to find common cause in two weeks of
bargaining meant to steer the global economy away from
dependence on fossil fuels.
Barclays last week backed European renewable energy and
engineering stocks like Vestas Wind Systems, ABB
and Schneider Electric as relative winners
if the talks had a successful outcome.
Goldman said the possible opportunities offset the
challenges of competition, subsidy-induced volatility and rapid
technology developments.
