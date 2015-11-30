(Updates with US stock moves, details, adds NEW YORK to
dateline)
MILAN/NEW YORK Nov 30 Electric carmaker Tesla
Motors, lithium supplier Albemarle and
solar-panel efficiency specialist SolarEdge Technologies
are among winners from a growing focus on emissions as
climate-change talks get under way, Goldman Sachs told clients.
As world leaders gathered for a landmark climate pact in
Paris on Monday, the U.S. investment bank's analysts wrote in a
note that a breakdown in negotiations was unlikely and any
agreement would be hailed as a success.
As part of the summit, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is
launching a multi-billion-dollar clean energy research and
development initiative with heads of state, the French
government said on Friday. Gates and a group of
developing and developed countries will start the Clean Tech
Initiative.
Goldman's pick of stocks exposed to the $600 billion
low-carbon economy included low-emissions lighting stocks like
Acuity Brands or Germany's Hella as well as
tyremaker Continental.
Shares of SolarEdge were among the biggest gainers from
Goldman's note, rising 2.1 percent to $19.49 in late-morning
U.S. trading. Acuity Brand was up 0.5 percent at $232.64. Tesla
shares were flat at $231.64 and Albemarle was up 0.9 percent at
$53.59.
European premium turbine manufacturers Vestas,
Nordex and Gamesa are also long term winners,
Goldman said.
Meanwhile, Moody's warned that environmental risks would
weigh on the credit quality of almost a dozen industries
including mining, steel, building materials and oil and gas.
"Whether in autos, capital goods, basic materials, or
utilities, both the opportunities and risks associated with
spreading low carbon technologies and tightening emissions
regulations have become too big to ignore," Goldman Sachs said.
World leaders were meeting in Paris on Monday to launch an
ambitious attempt to hold back the earth's rising temperatures,
urging each other to find common cause in two weeks of
bargaining meant to steer the global economy away from
dependence on fossil fuels.
Barclays last week backed European renewable energy and
engineering stocks like Vestas Wind Systems, ABB
and Schneider Electric as relative winners
if the talks had a successful outcome.
Goldman said the possible opportunities offset the
challenges of competition, subsidy-induced volatility and rapid
technology developments.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Lionel Laurent, Tom
Heneghan and Andrew Hay)