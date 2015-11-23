* British prince to give keynote address to Paris summit
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's Prince Charles has
pointed to the world's failure to tackle climate change as a
root cause of the civil war in Syria, terrorism and the
consequent refugee crisis engulfing Europe.
The heir to the British throne is due to give a keynote
speech at the opening of a global climate summit in Paris next
week where 118 leaders will gather to try to nail down a deal to
limit rising greenhouse gas emissions.
The prince said in an interview with Sky News, to be aired
on Monday and recorded before the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, that
such symptoms were a "classic case of not dealing with the
problem".
"Some of us were saying 20 something years ago that if we
didn't tackle these issues, you would see ever greater conflict
over scarce resources and ever greater difficulties over
drought, and the accumulating effect of climate change which
means that people have to move," he said.
"And in fact there's very good evidence indeed that one of
the major reasons for this horror in Syria, funnily enough, was
a drought that lasted for about five or six years, which meant
that huge numbers of people in the end had to leave the land but
increasingly they came into the cities."
Britain's royal family is expected to stay out of politics,
and the 67-year-old prince has faced accusations of meddling in
the past when he has spoken out about climate change and
sustainability.
Asked in the interview, which Sky said was filmed three
weeks ago, whether there was direct link between climate change,
conflict and terrorism, Charles said: "Absolutely."
"We never deal with the underlying root cause which
regrettably is what we're doing to our natural environment," he
said, noting that far greater problems lay ahead if climate
change was not addressed immediately.
Even in a time of austerity, the world could not afford not
to act, he said.
"I mean the difficulties in 2008 with the financial crash -
that was a banking crisis. But we're now facing a real
possibility of nature's bank going bust," he said.
