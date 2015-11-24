BARCELONA, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Governments
meeting in Paris next week must agree a strong new deal to curb
global warming because they owe it to the world's children, with
hundreds of millions highly exposed to the impacts of climate
change, the U.N. children's agency said.
Nearly 530 million children live in extremely flood-prone
areas, the vast majority in Asia, including over 300 million in
countries where half or more of the population is poor, UNICEF
said in a report ahead of the two-week Paris climate talks.
Nearly 160 million children live in parts of the world that
suffer severe drought, over half of them in Africa, and more
than 115 million are in places at high or extremely high risk of
tropical cyclones, it added.
Countries have already promised to try to limit global
warming to 2 degrees Celsius, to avoid the most damaging future
effects of worsening extreme weather and rising seas.
But national plans to curb planet-warming emissions, made
ahead of the Paris conference, are not enough to meet that goal.
"We know what has to be done to prevent the devastation
climate change can inflict. Failing to act would be
unconscionable," UNICEF's executive director, Anthony Lake, said
in a statement.
The agency's report said scientific projections showed "the
more ambitious the action taken to reduce emissions, the more
children will be saved from the worst effects of climate
change".
"We must also deal with the impacts of the carbon already
emitted into the atmosphere. Children are already feeling the
effects of climate change," the report said. "We need to prepare
now to help make the world's children as resilient as possible."
Severe weather conditions harm children by increasing
malnutrition and spreading diseases that are major killers,
including malaria and diarrhoea, the UNICEF report said.
Climate change can also trigger a vicious cycle.
"A child deprived of adequate water and sanitation before a
crisis will be more affected by a flood, drought, or severe
storm, less likely to recover quickly, and at even greater risk
when faced with a subsequent crisis," it added.
UNICEF called for the needs of the most vulnerable people,
including children, to be prioritised in efforts to adapt to
climate change, as well as measures to protect those displaced
by disasters or inhospitable environments.
Children should also receive education and training on
climate change, and be allowed to play a central role in helping
address it, the report said.
The draft text of the agreement to be hammered out by
negotiators at the Paris conference, known as COP21, says
governments should respect and take into account the needs of
children, among other vulnerable groups, when tackling climate
change.
It also reaffirms the "crucial importance of education" and
other forms of public awareness-raising.
"We owe it to our children - and to the planet - to make the
right decisions at COP21," Lake said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Ros Russell. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)