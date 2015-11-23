By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
| VALLE DE CASABLANCA, Chile
VALLE DE CASABLANCA, Chile Nov 23 Well into
their drive to make Chile's wines less about bang-for-your-buck
and more about premium vino, vintners in the world's fourth
largest wine exporter are watching some of their promising vines
wither with climate change.
Nestled between the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Andes
mountain range on the east, Chile's vineyards have thrived in a
Mediterranean-type climate, where hot days meet cool nights and
soothing breezes.
But with average temperatures rising and rains becoming more
scarce, producers are being forced to employ new techniques, or
even uproot their vineyards and move to cooler, wetter climes
further south before grape quality suffers.
While the shift threatens Chile's step-up in the competitive
wine world, it is also opening up large swathes of land to
viticulture, in places that were once too cold and rainy to grow
decent grapes.
Winemaking in this long, skinny spine of a country dates
back to the arrival of the first conquistadores some four and a
half centuries ago.
It wasn't until the early 1980s that producers like Spanish
winemaker Miguel Torres introduced methods that have made Chile
a respectable New World wine producer, its bottles a staple of
supermarket shelves from the United States to Europe and China.
But if temperatures keep rising, maintaining current grape
varieties and improving quality in Chile is going to become
increasingly difficult, said Miguel Torres, president of the
namesake company, which has some 400 hectares (988 acres) of
vineyards in the country.
"You can continue to plant tomatoes, beans, etcetera, if
temperatures rise, but not the grape varieties we have today,"
said Torres. "We must find other varieties that are more
resistant to high temperatures and drought."
This predicament for one of Chile's most prized industries
is emblematic of how a hotter world is forcing a deep rethinking
of economics and livelihoods as nearly 200 nations meet in Paris
this month to try to work out a global accord to slow climate
change.
Chile made its mark as a reliable producer of cabernet
sauvignon, although it might be most proud of its signature
carmenere grape, an old French variety rediscovered 20 years ago
after being thought extinct. It also produces large amounts of
sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, merlot and syrah.
So far, it's been a success story as more people around the
world drink wine, thanks in part to budding wine aficionados in
China and among millennials. Chile's production has doubled in
the last 15 years and exports are forecast to reach $3 billion
by 2020, up from $1.8 billion currently.
Chile's cluster of northernmost wine valleys - such as the
verdant Elqui, some 500 kilometers (311 miles) north of the
capital Santiago - face the biggest risk. Together they
represent around 12 percent of the country's total plantings.
Areas near Santiago are also likely to see big changes in
coming years, said Julio Bastias, chief enologist at the
vineyard Matetic in the Casablanca Valley, where they are
banking on novel techniques as well as the Humboldt ocean
current to provide cool sea breezes.
"The merlot won't be able to withstand the heat and it will
have to be harvested earlier," Bastias said, adding "clearly
there is a desertification process that is pushing agriculture
south."
A one degree temperature increase moves harvesting forward
on average by 10 days, growers say. That means "you may have
high sugar content in the grapes but the maturity of tannin may
be incomplete," said enologist Cristian Aliaga. Tannins give
complexity to wine and are particularly important for reds.
CHANGE OF PLANS
Winemakers in the northernmost valleys, reeling from an
eight-year drought, sometimes forego watering chunks of their
vineyards, leaving grapes to wither under the pounding sun. And
what little water is available at times has quality issues.
"We have more saline waters in some basins and that also
creates problems because there is greater accumulation of salts
in the soil ... resulting in salty wines," said Alvaro Gonzalez
of winemaker Concha y Toro's recently opened research
and development center, which is working on new water management
techniques.
These issues can still be kept under control and the impact
thus far on its wines has not been "important," Gonzalez said.
President Michelle Bachelet has put forward a multi-million
dollar plan to build dozens of river dams up and down the nation
to shore up water reserves for use in agriculture, industry and
homes. Winemakers, meanwhile, are implementing more advanced
irrigation techniques.
"They have to try out different varieties, explore new
valleys and develop adequate management practices," said
Patricio Parra, the head of industry group Vinos de Chile's
research and development wing.
But that complicates life for winemakers just as they were
focusing more energy on developing premium wines. It takes years
for new vines to grow and to adequately train field workers,
especially if they have had scant experience in viticulture.
Cash-flush producers, like Torres, are taking the initiative
of buying land in southern Chile, where high rainfall and cold
temperatures have traditionally made winemaking nearly
impossible.
But meteorologists say rainfall has already dropped by 20 to
30 percent in the southern regions in the last 50 years, while
temperatures have become milder.
Unlike in France or Spain, where there is little room to
expand into cooler areas, Chile's producers can plumb the
southern depths of the string-bean shaped nation.
Therein lies the opportunity afforded by climate change,
said Chile's Agriculture Minister Carlos Furche, who sees a new
wine frontier opening up down south, such as the forested
Araucania region, an area more known for logging.
"There have been two or three relatively successful attempts
at producing white wines," said Furche.
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Mary Milliken)