BEIJING Dec 2 China will reduce emissions from
major pollutants in the power sector by 60 percent by 2020, the
cabinet announced on Wednesday in state media.
China will also reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions from
coal-fired power generation by 180 million tonnes by 2020, the
official People's Daily website said.
In addition to more stringent carbon emission targets,
China's cabinet also said it welcomed the yuan's inclusion in
the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
basket and it would keep the yuan basically stable, according to
the statement.
China's cabinet will maintain a floating exchange rate
system and will realise yuan convertibility on the capital
account in an orderly way, the statement also said.
