BEIJING Dec 2 China will reduce emissions from major pollutants in the power sector by 60 percent by 2020, the cabinet announced on Wednesday in state media.

China will also reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power generation by 180 million tonnes by 2020, the official People's Daily website said.

In addition to more stringent carbon emission targets, China's cabinet also said it welcomed the yuan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket and it would keep the yuan basically stable, according to the statement.

China's cabinet will maintain a floating exchange rate system and will realise yuan convertibility on the capital account in an orderly way, the statement also said.

(Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Nick Macfie)