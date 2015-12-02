* China already expected to limit coal use, address air
quality
* China delegate says developed nations not doing enough
BEIJING Dec 2 China will reduce emissions of
major pollutants in the power sector by 60 percent by 2020, the
cabinet announced on Wednesday, after world leaders met in Paris
to address climate change.
China will also reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions from
coal-fired power generation by 180 million tonnes by 2020, the
official People's Daily website said. It did not give comparison
figures or elaborate how it would achieve the result.
In Paris, Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate
Change Secretariat, said she had not seen the announcement, but
linked it to expectations that China's coal use would peak by
the end of the decade.
"I can only assume they are talking about the same thing,"
she told Reuters.
Researchers at Chinese government-backed think-tanks said
last month that coal consumption by power stations in China
would probably peak by 2020.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Wednesday's announcement seemed to relate more to air pollutants
than greenhouse gas emissions.
China's capital Beijing suffered choking pollution this
week, triggering an "orange" alert, the second-highest level,
closing highways, halting or suspending construction and
prompting a warning to residents to stay indoors.
The smog was caused by "unfavourable" weather, the Ministry
of Environmental Protection said. Emissions in northern China
soar over winter as urban heating systems are switched on and
low wind speeds meant that polluted air does not get dispersed.
The hazardous air, which cleared on Wednesday, underscores
the challenge facing the government as it battles pollution
caused by the coal-burning power industry and raises questions
about its ability to clean up its economy.
Reducing coal use and promoting cleaner forms of energy are
set to play a crucial role in China's pledges to bring its
climate warming greenhouse gas emissions to a peak by around
2030.
China's delegate at the Paris talks, Su Wei, "noted with
concern" what he called a lack of commitment by the rich to make
deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and help developing
nations with new finance to tackle global warming.
