PARIS Dec 13 For China, the world's biggest
greenhouse gas emitter, the global climate accord reached in
Paris marked a huge step toward greener growth that safeguards
its sovereignty while falling short on funding for cleaner
energy.
Xie Zhenhua, Beijing's senior climate change envoy, said he
welcomed what he described as a flawed agreement, echoing a
similar summation from U.S. President Barack Obama.
On Saturday, the global climate summit in Paris produced a
landmark accord that set the course for an historic
transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades in a bid to arrest global warming.
"This accord isn't perfect," Xie told reporters late on
Saturday following the talks. "There are parts of it that need
to be improved. But this doesn't affect the fact that history
has taken a huge step forward, and so we are satisfied.
"It should provide a lot of impetus for China's own green,
low-carbon development and as we implement it, it will promote
our own domestic sustainable development," he added.
Throughout the negotiations, Chinese delegates repeated the
mantra of "differentiation, transparency and ambition" as the
key interlocking elements of any deal, and also sought to ensure
that China's sovereignty remained intact.
China, in the midst of a painful economic restructuring
programme that has slowed growth, sought to maintain as much
policy flexibility at home as it could, particularly on the
thorny issue of five-year reviews, arguing that any adjustments
to its 2020-2030 climate goals should be voluntary.
Beijing helped secure an exception to the five-year review
with a multi-track system that said "developing countries shall
be provided flexibility" and could make the reviews optional,
though Chinese officials said they were still assessing the
details. Details such as how national emissions-reduction
efforts will be measured and verified, another issue that put
the United States and China at odds, are yet to be worked out.
In Beijing, foreign minister spokesman Hong Lei said the
Paris agreement was a "new starting point for international
cooperation on climate change".
On financing, regarded as a crucial factor, China was less
pleased as the deal in its view did little to meet and extend a
previous pledge for the industrialised world to provide at least
$100 billion a year to poorer nations by 2020.
"On funding, we aren't that satisfied, especially when it
comes to pre-2020 funding which is relatively weak," said Zou
Ji, deputy director of China's National Centre for Climate
Change Strategy, a government think tank.
"On post-2020 funding, they have written in the principle
that developed countries have to provide support to developing
countries but there are a lot of specifics that were impossible
to put in the agreement."
(Reporting by David Stanway)