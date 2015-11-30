BEIJING Nov 30 China plans to launch satellites
to monitor its greenhouse gas emissions as the country,
estimated to be the world's top carbon emitter, steps up its
efforts to cut such emissions, official news agency Xinhua said
on Monday.
News of the plan comes as more than 150 world leaders
arrived in Paris for climate change talks and Chinese President
Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama said they would work
together towards striking a deal that moves towards a low-carbon
global economy.
According to the Xinhau report, the country's first two
carbon-monitoring satellites will be ready by next May after
four years of development led by Changchun Institute of Optics
and Fine Mechanics and Physics, part of China's Academy of
Sciences.
No launch date was given and no other details of the plan
were announced. The government and research institute were not
available to comment.
If successful, it would be the world's third country to send
satillites into orbit to monitor greenhouse gases, coming after
Japan which was the first country to do so in 2009, followed by
the United States last year.
The satellites will be key for expanding research into
emissions - currently, China is only able to collect data from
the ground, whereas the probes will also monitor oceans, which
make up 71 percent of the world's surface.
While these probes will have worldwide scope it would
improve China's emissions data collection, which many experts
say is inaccurate.
The country's emissions are estimates based on how much raw
energy is consumed, and calculations are derived from proxy data
consisting mostly of energy consumption as well as industry,
agriculture, land use changes and waste.
