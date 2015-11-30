BEIJING Nov 30 China's capital Beijing
maintained an "orange" pollution alert, the second-highest
level, on Monday, closing highways, halting or suspending
construction and prompting a warning to residents to stay
indoors - all as climate change talk begin in Paris.
The choking pollution was caused by the "unfavourable"
weather, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said on
Sunday. Emissions in northern China soar over winter as urban
heating systems are switched on and low wind speeds have meant
that polluted air has not been dispersed.
It was the first time this year that authorities have raised
the orange alert, second only to red, which means heavy smog is
forecast for three days.
The hazardous air underscores the challenge facing the
government as it battles pollution caused by the coal-burning
power industry and will raise questions about its ability to
clean up its economy as crucial talks on a new climate change
accord get under way in Paris this week.
For Beijing's 22.5 million residents, the poor air makes
breathing hard.
"This sort of weather, you can see that all of Beijing has
been completely enveloped in smog...and for every breath,
getting up every morning, your throat will feel particularly
uncomfortable," said Zhang Heng, a 26-year-old architect.
On Monday, the air quality index in some parts of Beijing
soared to 500, its highest possible level. At levels higher than
300, residents are encouraged to remain indoors, according to
government guidelines.
The Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau said on Sunday
that it had requested factories to limit or suspend output and
had also stopped construction work throughout the city.
The ministry said the number of cities affected by heavy
pollution had reached 23, stretching across 530,000 square km,
an area the size of Spain, but a cold front beginning on
Wednesday would see the situation improve.
State-run Xinhua news agency said more than 200 expressway
toll gates in east China's Shandong province were closed on
Monday due to smog. The province issued a yellow alert.
China launched a "war on pollution" last year following a
spate of smog outbreaks in Beijing and surrounding regions.
China has vowed to slash coal consumption and close down
polluting industrial capacity, but environmental officials admit
that the country is unlikely to meet state air quality standards
until at least 2030.
Reducing coal use and promoting cleaner forms of energy are
set to play a crucial role in China's pledges to bring its
climate warming greenhouse gas emissions to a peak by around
2030.
