BEIJING Dec 1 Several days of brown haze in
Beijing so thick it has closed highways suspended construction
and brought official warnings to stay indoors have also prompted
jokes about the end of the world.
Some of the Chinese capital's 22.5 million residents have
turned to gallows humour to cope with persistent toxic air that
again soared above hazardous levels on Tuesday, even as an Paris
climate talks continued half a world away.
A joke circulating among Chinese journalists told of a
reporter approaching an old woman on the street to ask about the
impact of the smog. "The impact is huge," the interviewee
replies. "First of all, I'm your uncle."
Some users of China's popular Weibo microblog traced the
shapes of famous Beijing landmarks on to photographs in which
the buildings were nearly completely obscured by the smog and
posted them online.
One said living in Beijing was like working as crew on a
zombie apocalypse movie.
"As a friend finished eating lunch he slapped on his face
mask and said he had to return to the set. They were filming
Resident Evil in the afternoon," one microblogger joked,
invoking the horror film series.
"Pray for Beijing" had become a meme on China's mobile
messaging platform WeChat.
The U.S. Embassy's air quality monitor rated Beijing's smog
as beyond the index for much of Tuesday, a level above the
301-500 band considered hazardous to health.
China's Ministry of Environmental Protection said on Sunday
that the recent period of smog was due to "unfavourable"
weather.
The hazardous air underscores the challenge facing China's
government as it battles pollution caused by the coal-burning
power industry, and will raise questions about its ability to
clean up its economy at the talks in Paris.
Chinese researchers have identified pollution as a major
source of unrest around China and much of the online discussion
about the smog was serious.
Environmental group Greenpeace said on its official Wechat
account that air samples showed that Beijing's air contained
heavy metals, including arsenic levels concentrated three times
higher than national standards.
