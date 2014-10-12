(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
By Stian Reklev
BEIJING Oct 13 The water coming out of Beijing
taps later this month may have travelled more than 1,400
kilometres, transported along a series of canals and pipelines
that form part of the world's biggest water transfer project.
The $62 billion undertaking - dreamed up by former Communist
Party leader Mao Zedong in the 1950s - is designed to supply
China's parched and pollution-ridden north, home to more than
300 million people and countless water-intensive businesses.
For global companies that rely on Chinese factories and
farms to supply clothing, food, electronics and a host of other
products, it's crucial that China gets this right.
Some provinces in Northern China have less freshwater per
person than the desert countries of the Middle East. Of the
country's total, water-intensive industries such as clothing and
electronics manufacturing consume a quarter - a share the
think-tank 2030 Water Resources Group expects to grow to a third
by 2030.
"There is no doubt that cities (in) the rapidly growing
powerhouses of regional economies would be seriously compromised
without additional water supplies," said Simon Spooner, a China
water expert with consultancy Atkins Global.
The government could keep water flowing into industry by
taking it away from agriculture, with crippling consequences for
the latter. By transporting water from the south, the government
can avoid having to make such a choice, Spooner said.
Securing adequate water is among the biggest issues. Parts
of Northeast China endured the worst drought in more than 60
years this summer, damaging crops and forcing factories to close
down operations several days a week. The economic cost in one
province amounted to 7.3 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), state-run
Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.
CHANGING WAYS
The first stage of China's south-to-north transfer brought
water to the industry-heavy northeast, but it was barely useable
when it reached Tianjin because it picked up pollutants and
sediments while flowing north through polluted soil.
That has raised concerns about the latest phase - a decade
in the making - bringing water to Beijing and surrounding
regions via a different, less polluted route.
Some experts have also voiced concern that the project's
extensive tapping of water from the Yangtze River and its
tributaries may damage one of China's most important water ways.
At the same time there are fears that sending so much water
north will harm the development of the regions from which the
water is drawn.
Concerns have even been voiced at the high levels of the
central government.
In February, Qiu Baoxing, the vice minister of housing and
urban-rural development, said the water diversion project was
unsustainable and that Beijing would be better off relying on
desalination technology and saving rain water.
Some critics have said the project is yet another example of
China trying to engineer its way out of a problem that could be
largely solved through better policies, such as a tiered pricing
system for water and better monitoring.
"The water that will be transferred is about the same as the
water deficit, so it will offset some of the problems," Richard
Hardiman, a water expert with the EU-China Environmental
Governance Programme, told Reuters.
"But the fundamental conclusion is that better management is
needed."
(1 US dollar = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
