(fixes link)
* OECD has been seeking a compromise for more than year
* EU examines U.S-Japan-Canada deal closely
* Coal industry says coal is necessary for poor nations
By Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Nov 10 European Union
negotiators will push hard at OECD-sponsored talks next week for
a robust deal to phase out subsidies that allow rich nations to
export coal plant technology, EU sources said.
The talks may be a final chance to end OECD export credits
for coal, the most polluting of fossil fuels, before United
Nations climate talks on a global deal to curb climate change,
which begin on Nov. 30 in Paris.
The difficulty of agreeing that rich nations should stop
allowing governments to fund coal is seen as a foretaste of the
challenge of negotiating a new global pact on climate change.
Environment campaigners say last-minute proposals from major
coal exporter Australia and South Korea, a major user of coal
export credits, were so much weaker than previous compromises
that they could scuttle the hosted by the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), also in Paris.
"Behind window-dressing rhetoric, they clearly want to
sabotage the OECD deal," said Sebastien Godinot, an economist at
WWF. But European Commission officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, saw scope for agreement.
The OECD has been seeking a compromise on coal export
credits for more than a year and says that, in general, the
phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies is "alarmingly slow".
Wary of regional competition from China, Japan was at the
vanguard of opposition to phasing out coal export credits that
benefit companies such as Toshiba Corp.
But following talks in the United States, China promised to
curb public funding of "highly polluting projects". A month ago,
Japan agreed on a compromise with the United States and Canada,
broadly in line with an EU stance on a phase-out.
Environment campaigners say even those positions are too
weak.
However, compared with the Australian and South Korean
position papers seen by Reuters, they would phase out export
credits more quickly and would prevent them being used for less
efficient and more polluting coal technology.
One Commission official said the EU executive was studying
the proposal from the United States, Japan and Canada "with
particular interest", adding it was an important new step
towards an OECD accord.
Another EU official said the U.S.-Japan-Canada position
could work if the EU aligned with it.
Japan and South Korea are the biggest users of coal export
credits. Along with coal industry bodies, they argue coal has a
role in providing energy security for poorer nations.
South Korea's position paper says developing nations lack
"energy source options" and that non-OECD countries such as
China and India, the biggest recipients of technology funded by
export credits, should be included in efforts to cut greenhouse
gases.
No-one from the OECD had any comment, while a South Korean
energy ministry official only confirmed the position paper was
the government's position.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)