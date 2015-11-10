* OECD has been seeking compromise for more than year
* EU studies U.S.-Japan compromise on subsidies
* Australia, South Korea seen unlikely to back compromise
(New throughout, adds details and background about U.S.-Japan
compromise and comments from environmental activists)
By Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Nov 10 European Union
negotiators will push other rich countries next week for a
robust deal to phase out subsidies for exports of technology
used to build coal-burning power plants, EU sources said.
Upcoming talks at a Paris meeting of the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) may be a final
chance to end export credits for coal, the most polluting of
fossil fuels, before United Nations climate talks on a global
deal to curb climate change.
The U.N. talks begin on Nov. 30, also in Paris.
The OECD has been seeking a compromise on coal export
credits for more than a year and has called the phase-out of
fossil fuel subsidies "alarmingly slow".
Prospects for a deal improved after Japan agreed to a
compromise proposal with the United States. The plan, seen by
Reuters, would end most export credits except for the most
efficient "ultra super critical" technology.
The cleanest available coal plant technology is currently
built by Japanese companies.
"The US-Japan deal is not ideal but it sends a strong signal
that the world is moving away from coal, said Nicole Ghio, a
campaigner for the Sierra Club.
But environmental campaigners say Australia and South Korea
seem unlikely to budge. Those countries have introduced their
own proposals that would allow exports of less-efficient coal
plant technologies.
One European Commission official said the EU executive was
studying the compromise proposal agreed last month from the
United States, Japan and Canada "with particular interest,"
adding it was an important new step toward an OECD accord.
Another EU official said the U.S.-Japan position could work
if the EU aligned with it.
Japan, wary of regional competition from China, had been at
the vanguard of opposition to phasing out coal export credits
that benefit companies such as Toshiba Corp.
But following talks in the United States, China promised to
curb public funding of "highly polluting projects".
Australia and South Korea, major users of coal export
credits, signalled they were unlikely to back the compromise.
They offered their own proposals that allow countries to export
less-efficient coal plants to middle-income countries.
"Behind window-dressing rhetoric, they clearly want to
sabotage the OECD deal," said Sebastien Godinot, an economist at
the environmental group WWF.
Japan and South Korea are the biggest users of coal export
credits. Along with coal industry bodies, they argue coal has a
role in providing energy security for poorer nations.
South Korea's position paper, seen by Reuters, says
developing nations lack "energy source options" and that
non-OECD countries such as China and India, the biggest
recipients of technology funded by export credits, should be
included in efforts to cut greenhouse gases.
OECD officials declined to comment, while a South Korean
energy ministry official only confirmed the position paper was
the government's position.
European Commission officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said they saw scope for agreement next week.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Tom
Heneghan and David Gregorio)