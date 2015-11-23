OSLO Nov 23 Leaders of 78 major companies urged
governments on Monday to include the pricing of carbon emissions
as part of policies to curb global warming, as world leaders
prepare for a summit on climate change in Paris next week.
Chief executives of the companies, with combined annual
turnover of $2.1 trillion, said in an open letter to world
leaders that an ambitious deal in Paris would help create both
economic growth and jobs.
It said the CEOs, organised by the World Economic Forum,
were from companies including HSBC, Siemens,
SOHO China, PepsiCo, Engie, Mahindra Group,
Tata, Nestlé, BT Group, Unilever
and PwC.
"We believe that effective climate policies have to include
explicit or implicit prices on carbon achieved via market
mechanisms or coherent legislative measures according to
national preferences," they wrote.
Such pricing would "trigger low-carbon investment and
transform current emission patterns at a significant scale,"
they added, noting they were taking voluntary actions to reduce
their environmental and carbon footprints.
Almost 200 nations will meet in Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec.
11 to try to map out a transformation of the world economy
towards a low-carbon future, breaking with an increasing
reliance on fossil fuels since the Industrial Revolution.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by David Holmes)