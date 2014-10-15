(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
click here)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY Oct 15 Peanuts have moved north, tuna
has moved east, wine has moved south.
But sooner or later, Australia is going to run out of places
to shift agricultural production to avoid the harsh effects of
climate change.
Australia's flagship scientific body told the Reuters Global
Climate Change Summit on Wednesday that it is therefore critical
for companies to consider both mitigation and adaption measures
now.
"We have to act very soon on mitigation, reducing carbon
dioxide in the atmosphere, and adaptation," the Commonwealth
Scientific and Industrial Research Organization's (CSIRO)
Science Director for Climate Adaption Mark Stafford Smith said
in an interview in Sydney.
Climate change is a major threat to food security in a
country that has talked about becoming a "food bowl" for Asia.
It also complicates a government plan to increase agricultural
production to meet an expected doubling in global food demand by
2050.
As the only developed nation dominated by an arid climate,
Stafford Smith said, Australia faces more variability in
rainfall, prolonged droughts and a greater incidence of extreme
weather events.
The government-funded CSIRO is working with a range of
industries and companies on a number of adaptation strategies.
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd and other wine companies
are testing underground irrigation systems, developed with
CSIRO, in their vineyards in response to increased levels of
evaporation.
The agency is also working with cereal farmers to experiment
with new grain varieties better able to cope with higher levels
of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
The average global temperature has warmed by more than 0.7
degrees Celsius over the past century, and the present warming
rate is 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade, according to the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Australia is heating up even faster - a joint Bureau of
Meteorology-CSIRO State of the Climate 2014 report found current
temperatures are, on average, almost one degree Celsius warmer
than they were in 1910. Most of this increase has occurred since
the 1950s, suggesting an accelerated warming trend.
SHIFTING PRODUCTION
The need to adapt is reflected in the varying success
Australian industries have had in making a straightforward
geographical shift.
Wine companies are benefiting from the purchase of vineyards
in the tiny island-state of Tasmania. Prompted by ever hotter
and drier conditions to find alternatives to the country's
traditional wine growing regions on the mainland, they are now
growing different varieties in the cooler southern
climate.
Tuna fisheries in the Southern Ocean have shifted further
east as sea temperatures rise, initially moving them closer to
ports and other infrastructure. But if they continue to chase
warmer waters east, they will move further away again.
A lack of infrastructure was the downfall of a move by
peanut growers from central Queensland to the tip of the
Northern Territory. Growers moved north to take advantage of the
mix of sun and higher rainfall, but high transport costs and
mould hampered their efforts.
The Peanut Company of Australia abandoned its plans for
large-scale production in the far north in 2012, selling its
property after just five years on the land to a sandalwood
producer.
The peanut industry is looking at trying again, but this
time it is setting the stage with a trial crop to try and find a
new variety of peanut for the northern climate.
Stafford Smith said it is that kind of innovation rather
than simply shifting geographies that Australia needs to pursue
- and could potentially export to others, given the country is
at the forefront of responding to climate change.
"Australia has a comparative advantage in dry-land
agriculture and on the natural resources side," he said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Editing by Emily Kaiser and Christopher Cushing)